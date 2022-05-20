The Challenge of Diversity (with Yascha Mounk)

Yascha Mounk joins the panel to talk about the optimistic case for diverse democracies — and primary results.

Highlights of the Week

Mona’s pick: What’s Behind America’s Shocking Baby-Formula Shortage? (https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2022/05/baby-formula-shortage-abbott-recall/629828/)

This ad-free version of Beg to Differ is available exclusive…