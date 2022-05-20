May 20 • 55M
The Challenge of Diversity (with Yascha Mounk)
Ad-free edition
This episode is for paid subscribers
Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil.
Yascha Mounk joins the panel to talk about the optimistic case for diverse democracies — and primary results.
Highlights of the Week
Mona’s pick: What’s Behind America’s Shocking Baby-Formula Shortage? (https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2022/05/baby-formula-shortage-abbott-recall/629828/)
This ad-free version of Beg to Differ is available exclusive…