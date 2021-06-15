Leading The Bulwark…
The Civil War They Seek
JIM SWIFT: A MAGA neo-Confederate intellectual wants black Americans to just move on.
Tim Miller on the Arizona Recount Shit Storm
On today's Bulwark Podcast, Tim Miller joins Charlie Sykes to discuss Arizona's recount shitshow, the insurrectionist running for higher office, norms, Mitch McConnell, and Merrick Garland.
MORNING SHOTS: Don't Ignore the Pandemic of Violence 🔐
CHARLIE SYKES: Brace yourself for Arizona.
THE TRIAD: It's the Racism, Stupid 🔓
JVL: How do you explain American Greatness?
ATMA: Best Movies Based on Plays 🔐
On this week’s special bonus episode, the gang talks about the best movies based on plays.
The Behind-the-Scenes Chefs Who Helped Save Their Restaurants – Mahira Rivers, Grub Street
Republicans Now Want to ‘Audit’ Election Results in States That Trump Won – Will Sommer, The Daily Beast
Winners and Losers of the Work-From-Home Revolution – Derek Thompson, The Atlantic
Chip shortages lead to more counterfeit chips and devices – Jim Salter, Ars Technica
Michigan Cops Raided a Home, Damaged the House, and Held a Family at Gunpoint. It Was the Wrong Address. – Billy Binion, Reason
Dems are going after Big Tech. It’ll affect almost everything you do online. – Leah Nylen, Politico
Biden admin mines the prospects of new critical-mineral tech – Brian Dabbs, National Journal
America’s Next Noble Act
MONA CHAREN: The Marshall Plan. PEPFAR. COVID vaccines.
Get Ready for the Shitstorm That Will Follow the Arizona “Recount”
TIM MILLER: Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy’s plan for Arizona is the same as it was before January 6.
ATMA: 'In the Heights' Review
Plus, do kids need better protection on movie sets
In local news… This shooting death by police of Bijan Ghaisar near my old place in Alexandria is finally getting some federal attention.
Let’s scrap the Jones Act. Friend and former roommate Andrew Heaton has some thoughts:
Time to scrap it.
Time for Rosen to testify.
Especially after these sorts of emails:
Ball’s in your court, Democrats…
