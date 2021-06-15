The Civil War They Seek

MAGA neo-Confederate intellectuals want us to move on.

Jim Swift
8 hr agoShare

The Civil War They Seek

JIM SWIFT: A MAGA neo-Confederate intellectual wants black Americans to just move on.

Tim Miller on the Arizona Recount Shit Storm

On today's Bulwark Podcast, Tim Miller joins Charlie Sykes to discuss Arizona's recount shitshow, the insurrectionist running for higher office, norms, Mitch McConnell, and Merrick Garland.

MORNING SHOTS: Don't Ignore the Pandemic of Violence 🔐

CHARLIE SYKES: Brace yourself for Arizona.

THE TRIAD: It's the Racism, Stupid 🔓

JVL: How do you explain American Greatness?

ATMA: Best Movies Based on Plays 🔐

On this week’s special bonus episode, the gang talks about the best movies based on plays.

America’s Next Noble Act

MONA CHAREN: The Marshall Plan. PEPFAR. COVID vaccines.

Get Ready for the Shitstorm That Will Follow the Arizona “Recount”

TIM MILLER: Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy’s plan for Arizona is the same as it was before January 6.

ATMA: 'In the Heights' Review

Plus, do kids need better protection on movie sets

In local news… This shooting death by police of Bijan Ghaisar near my old place in Alexandria is finally getting some federal attention.

Twitter avatar for @ryanjreillyRyan J. Reilly @ryanjreilly
Attorney General Merrick Garland “will allow FBI agents to cooperate in the manslaughter prosecution of two U.S. Park Police officers after the fatal shooting of Bijan Ghaisar,” ⁦@TomJackmanWP⁩ reports: Justice Dept. reverses course, will assist prosecution in Park Police killing of Bijan GhaisarAfter the Trump administration’s Justice Department refused to help local prosecutors in the Ghaisar shooting, new Attorney General Merrick Garland changed that decisionwashingtonpost.com

June 15th 2021

30 Retweets

Let’s scrap the Jones Act. Friend and former roommate Andrew Heaton has some thoughts:

Time to scrap it.

Time for Rosen to testify.

Twitter avatar for @UrbanAchievrChristian Vanderbrouk @UrbanAchievr
Call Jeffrey Rosen to testify publicly and ask him to explain to the American people why he believed insubordination was necessary. Then dare Republicans to criticize him for not investigating Youtube videos or meeting with Rudy's cronies.

Allahpundit @allahpundit

https://t.co/jhOW4VGgm8 https://t.co/u2CwnqGPjm

June 15th 2021

74 Retweets

Especially after these sorts of emails:

Twitter avatar for @nycsouthpawsouthpaw @nycsouthpaw
When he sat down to write it, Jeffrey Rosen knew we would one day be reading this email. Image

June 15th 2021

1,278 Retweets

Ball’s in your court, Democrats…

That’s it for me for today. We’ll see you back here tomorrow. Tech support questions? Email support@substack.com. Questions for me? Drop me a line: swift@thebulwark.com

—30—

