The Coronavirus Is Killing Democracy
The COVID-19 pandemic has dealt a blow to American exceptionalism.
The COVID-19 pandemic has dealt a blow to American exceptionalism. In all the worst ways—number of deaths, incoherence of government…
Amanda Carpenter on Trump’s COVID Kiss
On today's Bulwark Podcast, Amanda Carpenter joins Charlie Sykes to discuss the President's super spreader rally and bizarre kiss promise, how Dr. Fauci is calling the Trump campaign's bluff, and whether Senate Republicans are going to find an off ramp from Trumpism, or is it too late?
SECRET POD: Packing the Court?
JVL and Sarah talk about Biden’s weird refusal to disavow court packing, Trump’s base turnout strategy, and anti-anti-Trumpism at the New York Times.
Academic Freedom Is a Key American Advantage over China
John Gustavsson: Without robust and broad freedom to read, write, speak, and research, American students and universities might lose what makes them dynamos of innovation and growth.
The Trouble with Trump’s Gag Orders
Kim Wehle: His demand that government employees—like the doctors at Walter Reed—sign nondisclosure agreements is legally dubious and dangerous as a matter of policy.
Obama-Trump Voters Say the Darndest Things!
Rich Thau: They don't endorse kidnapping Michigan's governor. But . . .
These Seven Counties Are Trump’s Key to Reelection. They’re Going Badly for Him.
Daniel McGraw: Of the critical seven counties, none of them look better for Trump than they were in 2016. And most of them look a good deal worse.
Please forgive me, as today’s Overtime will be a little shorter as I prepare for tonight’s HOA meeting. Reading 60 pages of documents and financials the day of brings me back to my college days.
Here’s what caught my eye today when I wasn’t watching or listening to the Senate Judiciary Committee:
This is the most Alaska thing ever… In 2008, I took a week off of my job in the Senate to try and help Ted Stevens keep his job. It did not work out. Stevens’s daughter went to college with my dad at Ohio Wesleyan and I always thought he was a good man. Now, of course, we know he got hosed, but I was happy to go up to Alaska and campaign for him.
Alaska politics are… weird. There’s no other way to put it. So when I read this Yahoo story, the dead bear did not surprise me whatsoever/
Not an ideal day for technical problems! I’ll admit that I have a hard time understanding how people aren’t registered to vote unless they moved to a place the week before… but people do do that! The pandemic has made things harder, of course, but in Virginia, you have two months before you can get charged with a crime if you don’t change your Driver’s License and plates. And when you do that, you typically register to vote.
Bottom line: when you move, make the change ASAP lest a cable be accidentally cut.
The most bizarre baseball injury at 35… Longtime readers know I am a big fan of the Cleveland Indians. But, given my marriage to a St. Louisan and living in STL for my college years, the Redbirds are my NL team. Thirty five years ago, Vince Coleman was warming up for a playoff baseball game and the automated tarp machine at Busch Memorial Stadium ate his leg.
Dick Endberg didn’t think it was very serious. He was incorrect.
Also… can we talk about how old this batboy is?
Meanwhile, in Buffalo… If you thought the Brad Parscale body-worn camera video was bad, wait until you see this video from New York where a Supreme Court Justice there shoved a cop while shirtless.
I wish I were making this up, but alas, I am not.
