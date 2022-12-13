(Composite by Hannah Yoest / Photos: GettyImages / Shutterstock)

1. Meadows

Remember the good times?

That was before the January 6th insurrection. It was before Marjorie Taylor Greene said, in regard to January 6th, “I got to tell you something, if Steve Bannon and I had organized that, we would have won. Not to mention, it would’ve been armed.”

And it was before we had access to 2,319 of Mark Meadows’ texts. If you have not seen them yet . . . holy motherforking shirtballs.

Talking Points Memo has the goods.

In all of this it’s important to understand that we’re not talking about Twitter randos, or AmGreatness cosplayers. These aren’t a couple of sad incels with a podcast.

The figures involved in these texts are elected officials in the federal government. Mark Meadows was the chief of staff to the president of the United States.

On January 17, 2021—this is after the insurrection—Rep. Ralph Norman of South Carolina texted the following to Meadows:

Mark, in seeing what’s happening so quickly, and reading about the Dominion law suits attempting to stop any meaningful investigation we are at a point of � no return � in saving our Republic !! Our LAST HOPE is invoking Marshall Law!! PLEASE URGE TO PRESIDENT TO DO SO!!

Remember that Norman was not the only elected Republican to text Meadows on January 17 requesting that Trump invoke “Marshall” law. This was the text Marjorie Taylor Greene sent him:

In our private chat with only Members, several are saying the only way to save our Republic is for Trump to call for Marshall law.

“Several members” of the Republican House caucus believed that the president should invoke “Marshall law” in order to prevent the transfer of power. Two of them (at least) put this request in writing. Both of these elected representatives will be members in good standing in the new House majority.

There’s more.

Here’s Rep. Brian Babin (R-Texas) on November 6:

Mark, When we lose Trump we lose our Republic. Fight like hell and find a way. We’re with you down here in Texas and refuse to live under a corrupt Marxist dictatorship. Liberty! Babin

Here’s Rep. Mark Green (R-Tenn.), who was apparently getting his legal instruction from Newsmax:

Dick Morris is saying State Leg can intervene and declare Trump winner.�NC, PA, MI, WI all have GOP Leg. � https://www.newsmax.com/t/newsmax/article/995477/220

Rep. Greg Murphy (R-N.C.), on the other hand, was getting his news from Revolver. He copied bits of a piece from the site arguing that states should appoint Trump-loyal electors and texted them to Meadows. “Why are we not pursuing this strategy?” Murphy asked.

And Rep. Ted Budd (R-N.C.) texted Meadows claiming that Dominion Voting Systems was a stalking horse for George Soros:

FYI Dominion Voting Systems is owned by State Street Capital, which are Carlyle (Rubenstein alums), Rubenstein is a longtime co-investor with Soros Capital.

The portrait which emerges from these texts is of Republican congressmen who are as judicious, well-informed, and patriotic as your average Gateway Pundit commenter.