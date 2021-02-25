The Cuomo Meltdown

(Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)

Remember the super-sexy legal lion? The folk hero, who would bring down a president? A hero of the #Resistance? Possible presidential candidate? The Left’s own Trump?

Remember the fever dream in which a sleazy huckster became the hottest “get” on cable television?

Michael Avenatti should have been a cautionary tale.

The lawyer to porn stars was charismatic, media savvy, and most important of all, promised to be the magic bullet that brought Trump down.

He was also a fraud, a liar, and a crook. But we needed him, and he was on our side, right?

There was a heady time when if you were Not Trump, you not only benefited from the soft bigotry of low expectations — you got what amounted to a lifetime pass from accountability of any sort.

Maybe we should call it the Avenatti Syndrome.

We saw the phenomena of bogus celebrity play out again and again — Omarosa, Michael Wolff, Michael Cohen, the Mooch… and Andrew Cuomo, the lionized, celebrated, gushed-over New York governor who now finds himself in the meltdown stage of multiple scandals.

We should have seen it coming, but we were too busy looking the other way, because Cuomo was the nation’s bright shining hope. And he was Not Trump.

As Alex Shephard wrote earlier this month, “The media needed a Covid hero, and Cuomo fit the bill.”

In contrast to Trump, his news conferences were clear, personal, and respectful of scientific opinion. He acknowledged the severity of the situation. He did not tell people to drink bleach. He was, most importantly, something Andrew Cuomo has almost never been throughout his political career: relatable.

In effect, Cuomo’s blunders and deception sheltered under the umbrella of Trump’s incompetence and malignancy.

**

How cringeworthy was the Cuomo-mania?

While New York continued to rack up a horrific death count, media coverage quickly went far north of merely gushing. “How Coronavirus Made Andrew Cuomo America’s Governor,” US News proclaimed. “Andrew Cuomo, social media superstar,” declared Politico. There was presidential buzz as #PresidentCuomo trended.

The New York Post ran a story about Cuomo’s . . . sexiness. “Andrew Cuomo’s nipples take our minds off coronavirus.”

“Help,” wrote a contributor to the feminist website Jezebel, “I Think I'm In Love With Andrew Cuomo???”

The New York Daily News reported: “Heartbroken ‘Cuomosexuals’ lament loss of daily coronavirus briefings.”

Cuomo himself wrote a book lauding his leadership skills. Entertainment Weekly swooned: “The hero that America never realized it needed until he was on our television screens every night . . . has taken his talents to the page.”

He was awarded an International Emmy for his 'Masterful' COVID-19 Briefings. “People around the world tuned in to find out what was going on, and New York tough became a symbol of the determination to fight back."

People Magazine focused on the delightful bickering between the governor and his TV anchor brother, telling readers: “Amid the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, there has been one bright spot: every now and then, news anchor Chris Cuomo and his brother, Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo, get on national television and bicker.”

And so on…

As early as March, 2020, there were warning flags. The Columbia Journalism Review noted, “Glowing coverage of Cuomo also raises difficult questions”.

Why, in January, didn’t New York plan for these closures, informing parents that schools might close and businesses couldn’t operate normally? Why was the severity of covid-19 denied, with Cuomo succumbing to public pressure to enact tough measures when it was effectively too late? Why is a governor being praised for his leadership skills when a shelter-in-place order came twenty-two days after the first coronavirus case? Why is New York City the next Northern Italy?

**

Now it is all unraveling.

A former aide is now accusing Cuomo of sexual harassment. This comes on top of reports of his bullying, blustering modus operandi, and the admission that his administration covered up the number of deaths in the state’s nursing homes.

As the huzzahs fade, we also begin to see other aspects of Cuomo’s failure. Despite portraying himself as a champion of science, Cuomo’s disdain for actual scientists forced an exodus of experts. Via the NYT: “9 Top N.Y. Health Officials Have Quit as Cuomo Scorns Expertise”

“When I say ‘experts’ in air quotes, it sounds like I’m saying I don’t really trust the experts,” Cuomo said of pandemic policies. “Because I don’t.”

We also are getting a clearer picture of Cuomo’s political thug culture in which he “berated aides and elected officials, brought people to tears, and threatened to fire them or end their careers.”

But it is the nursing home cover-up that exposed the fetid underbelly of Cuomoism.

More than 15,000 people have died from the coronavirus in New York’s nursing homes and long-term care facilities. But as recently as late January, the state was reporting only about 8,500 fatalities, excluding virus-related deaths that occurred physically outside of those facilities, such as in hospitals.

In a conference call with fellow Democrats, one of Cuomo’s top aides explained the rationale for hiding the deaths of thousands of elderly nursing home residents.

“We were in a position where we weren’t sure if what we were going to give to the Department of Justice, or what we give to you guys, and what we start saying, was going to be used against us and we weren’t sure if there was going to be an investigation,” [Melissa] DeRosa said.

They were covering their asses by hiding the story in the midst of the pandemic.

It was a staggering admission because it added a layer of malice to the incompetence, especially for a governor who had postured as a model of radical transparency and straight talk.

But Cuomo’s aides knew that revealing that there had been more deaths would blow a massive hole in Cuomo’s carefully crafted new image.

So he withheld crucial data that might have helped save lives because he was afraid he might take a political hit. This is not a blunder. It is a crime.

Pointing this out now is not whataboutism. It’s a recognition that there are different kinds of awfulness. Most important, it is a reminder that it is always dangerous to put too much faith in any prince, even if he is the Anti-Trump.

