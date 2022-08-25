(Composite / Photos: GettyImages / Shutterstock)

“People think that the President of the United States has the power for debt forgiveness. He does not. He can postpone, he can delay, but he does not have that power.” Speaker Nancy Pelosi (who argued that loan forgiveness would require an act of Congress), July 2021

“I don’t think I have the authority to do it by signing the pen,” – President Joe Biden February 16, 2021

Ah, well, things change, especially in election years.

Morning Shots has already addressed the bad politics and bad policy of student debt forgiveness via presidential fiat. It’s hardly a surprise that conservatives are united in denouncing the deal to forgive up to $10,000 in student debt (and up to $20,0000 of debt for borrowers who previously received a Pell Grant).

But folks outside of the progressive Twitterverse may not get a sense of just how badly it is playing among some of their erstwhile allies — including Democrats in swing districts.