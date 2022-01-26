Recently at The Bulwark:

PHILIP ROTNER writes: The DOJ Is Investigating the Phony Electors.

The feds, we now know, are on the case: The Department of Justice is investigating the phony elector certificates submitted to Congress and the National Archives by Republican Trump supporters in five states that had been won by Joe Biden, not Donald Trump. “We’ve received those referrals,” Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco told CNN yesterday. “Our prosecutors are looking at those and I can’t say anything more on ongoing investigations.” The claim that the phony electors were the “duly elected and qualified” electors from their respective states was blatantly false and almost certainly criminal under a wide range of state and federal laws. Given the obvious coordination between the five states, and the unmistakable evidence that the phony certificates were central to Trump’s plot to overturn the results of the 2020 election, following the facts as far as they go could bring criminal accountability not only to the pseudo-electors themselves, but also those higher in the chain of authority who induced, aided and abetted, or otherwise participated in the crime. Right up to you-know-who.

Parts of Ukraine are physically closer to — and more culturally aligned with — Central and Western Europe than they are to Russia. Lawfare's David Priess joins Charlie Sykes on today's podcast.

RICH THAU writes: Swing Voters Don’t See the Same Democracy Crisis You See.

Add this to the list of reasons why we’re facing a crisis in American democracy: Many swing voters—the people who disproportionately determine the outcome of elections—are not attuned to a looming crack-up in American democracy. This isn’t to say that swing voters think things are fine. They know plenty is wrong with American democracy. But for many of the 13 Trump-to-Biden voters I focus grouped on January 11, the core problem isn’t the ongoing attempt to undermine the integrity of elections. It’s something else entirely.

