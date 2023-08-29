Recently in The Bulwark:

DENNIS AFTERGUT: The Drama of Donald .

(Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

MONDAY WAS A GOOD DAY for the rule of law. The needle on the gauge of whether Donald Trump will be tried federally before the 2024 election just swung, if not to “certain,” at least to “near-certain.” U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan set a date of March 4, 2024 for Trump’s trial on three counts of criminal conspiracy to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and one count of obstructing Congress’s joint session to certify Joe Biden’s victory. While rejecting both Special Counsel Jack Smith’s proposed trial date of January 2, 2024 and Trump’s outrageous suggestion of April 2026, Judge Chutkan didn’t exactly “split the baby,” as Trump may have hoped.

THIS NOVEMBER, PENNSYLVANIANS WILL ELECT a new judge to the state’s Supreme Court. Though the election will not determine the partisan tilt of the court, as was the case in Wisconsin’s race in April, the contest is nevertheless shaping up as another donnybrook pitting pro-life and pro-choice forces against one another. It doesn’t require a Ph.D. in political science to guess how this one is going to turn out. Pro-choicers have won every single ballot contest since the Supreme Court handed down Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health in June of 2022. It’s time for the pro-life movement to face reality: The attempt to limit abortions through the law is a failure.

Lake Arrowhead, California

THERE IS NO REFUGE THESE DAYS from the scourges afflicting America, even in the small San Bernardino mountain towns along the cliff-edge Rim of the World highway. Too many guns and too many of them in the wrong hands. Too much anger that sparks and flames among likeminded, too often troubled people on social media. And much of it fueled rather than calmed by politicians, led by former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who target and isolate vulnerable groups.

🚨 OVERTIME 🚨

Happy Tuesday! Do you want to know who may have inspired Vivek to run this batshit crazy campaign? Al Sharpton. In 2004.

🎵On the Jukebox 🎵: Brian Eno & John Cale - Lay My Love

Can you win The Green Card Game? Our friends at CATO have put together this utterly depressing game about how hard it is to get a Green Card. If you pull it off, there’s a chance to win a free book!

The 14th Amendment Fantasy… I must admit I am very sympathetic to David Frum’s argument in The Atlantic that the 14th Amendment will not save us. Can you argue, esoterically, that the 14th prevents Trump from holding office? Sure. But this is the former Missourian in me, you’ll have to show me how that works. And it likely won’t. As Charlie closes the show, looks like we’re gonna have to do this all over again…

Meanwhile, in Chicago… The shooting at Guaranteed Rate Field took an interesting and unexpected twist.

Pepsi… At 125. Confession: I’m a Pepsi person, so the next 125 days of Pepsi promotions are right up my alley!

The season might be over for the Guardians… So we can give props to the division rival Minnesota Twins’ scoreboard guy for this.

The notorious I-295 speed camera in DC… Is printing money. $26 million, to be precise, in the last two years. And whether it’s in a “work zone” is a question of debate. Which leads to people doing this.

How Trump’s Election Lies… Left the Michigan G.O.P. Broken and Battered.

The Brief, Unserious Campaign… of Miami’s Mayor.

The Naomi Wolfification of dogs? Definitely read Naomi Klein’s Guardian essay that JVL linked to earlier today. After I read the essay, it became clear to me that Klein wasn’t going nuts about her doppelganger: much of the world has gone nuts, like the people who have taken their anti-vaxx stance to… dogs. (Is it because they want their Ivermectin?)

Let’s Go Brandon? Brandon Fellows, a J6er, just got five months for his behavior representing himself in court Pro Se. He awaits a jury sentencing.

Indeed, 6 in 10 voters are concerned about unemployment… Which is near a half-century low. But as Tom Nichols observes: “You cannot reason with, or get sensible policy direction from, a public that lives in an alternate universe.”

Pushing back on Fentanyl lies… And the exaggerations government officials share with the public.

