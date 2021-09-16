The Election-Reform Bill That Might Just Save Our Democracy
Kim Wehle: Unlike H.R. 1, the new Freedom to Vote Act has the backing of Joe Manchin.
Leading The Bulwark…
The Election-Reform Bill That Might Just Save Our Democracy
KIMBERLY WEHLE: Unlike H.R. 1, the new Freedom to Vote Act has the backing of Joe Manchin.
🎧 On the Pods… 🎧
Scott Gottlieb: How COVID Crushed Us
On today's podcast, former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb joins host Charlie Sykes to discuss his new book: "Uncontrolled Spread: Why COVID-19 Crushed Us and How We Can Defeat the Next Pandemic."
Recalls, Mandates, and Coups
National Journal's Josh Kraushaar helps analyze the political implications of the California recall, the vaccine mandate, and Mark Milley's revelations.
BGTH: Rod Lurie Part 2: 'The Outpost'
On shooting in Bulgaria, the challenge of bringing this story to the big screen, and paying honor to the departed.
For Bulwark+ Members… 🔐
MORNING SHOTS: Here Come The Secessionists 🔐
CHARLIE SYKES with an An update from Trinidad.
THE TRIAD: The Republican Reality Test 🔐
JVL: What happens when Putin dies?
From The Bulwark Aggregator…
The Mike Huckabee Children’s Books Masquerading as Education - Jose Pagliery and Adam Rawnsley, The Daily Beast
What Happened to American Childhood? - Kate Julian, The Atlantic
OCD Won't Make You a Better Parent - Lenore Skenazy, Reason Magazine
Southwest Airlines is giving fully vaccinated staff 16 hours extra pay — and cutting special sick pay for unvaccinated workers who catch COVID-19 - Grace Dean, Business Insider
French Furious at Biden for Cutting Them Out of Submarine Deal - Ania Nussbaum, Bloomberg Businessweek
U.S., Australia and UK unveil new security partnership as China expands its military and influence - Amanda Macias, NBC
Dan Crenshaw is building a young activist army, one summit at a time - Hailey Fuchs, Politico
In Today’s Bulwark...
Not My Party: Biden’s Ballsy Mandate
TIM MILLER: The workplace vaccine rule is popular now but runs the risk of eventually backfiring politically.
The Future Is Female
MONA CHAREN: Women are excelling in college and men are lagging—but the statistics have to be understood in a wider social context.
Oscar Isaac’s Interesting Decade
SONNY BUNCH: Ten years of minor triumphs and a few big misses.
How Far Can Biden’s Approval Rating Fall?
MICHAEL COHEN: And realistically, how many points could he hope to recover by 2024?
🚨OVERTIME 🚨
Happy Thursday! It’s rainy here in Washington and the dogs are going stir crazy. We’re looking forward to you joining us on TNB tonight.
Go for a walk… Arthur Brooks on the virtues of taking a 100 mile walk at The Atlantic.
Kenny G is the good guy. At The Daily Beast, this interview with Kenny G. is worth your time.
#PUPDATE… They’re still trying to be friends.
Small dollar donations pose problems for GOP quacks… And the FEC has concerns.
That’s it for me for today. We’ll see tonight, and back here tomorrow. Tech support questions? Email support@substack.com. Questions for me? Drop me a line: swift@thebulwark.com
—30—
Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.