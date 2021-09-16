The Election-Reform Bill That Might Just Save Our Democracy

Leading The Bulwark…

KIMBERLY WEHLE: Unlike H.R. 1, the new Freedom to Vote Act has the backing of Joe Manchin.

🎧 On the Pods… 🎧

On today's podcast, former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb joins host Charlie Sykes to discuss his new book: "Uncontrolled Spread: Why COVID-19 Crushed Us and How We Can Defeat the Next Pandemic."

National Journal's Josh Kraushaar helps analyze the political implications of the California recall, the vaccine mandate, and Mark Milley's revelations.

On shooting in Bulgaria, the challenge of bringing this story to the big screen, and paying honor to the departed.

For Bulwark+ Members… 🔐

CHARLIE SYKES with an An update from Trinidad.

JVL: What happens when Putin dies?

From The Bulwark Aggregator…

In Today’s Bulwark...

TIM MILLER: The workplace vaccine rule is popular now but runs the risk of eventually backfiring politically.

MONA CHAREN: Women are excelling in college and men are lagging—but the statistics have to be understood in a wider social context.

SONNY BUNCH: Ten years of minor triumphs and a few big misses.

MICHAEL COHEN: And realistically, how many points could he hope to recover by 2024?

🚨OVERTIME 🚨

Happy Thursday! It’s rainy here in Washington and the dogs are going stir crazy. We’re looking forward to you joining us on TNB tonight.

Go for a walk… Arthur Brooks on the virtues of taking a 100 mile walk at The Atlantic.

Kenny G is the good guy. At The Daily Beast, this interview with Kenny G. is worth your time.

#PUPDATE… They’re still trying to be friends.

Small dollar donations pose problems for GOP quacks… And the FEC has concerns.

That’s it for me for today. We’ll see tonight, and back here tomorrow. Tech support questions? Email support@substack.com. Questions for me? Drop me a line: swift@thebulwark.com

