The Empire Strikes Back
Trump versus the Conservative Elites. Plus: war gaming Whitmer versus DeSantis.
1. Conservative Elites: U Mad Bro?
Charlie talked about Rupert Murdoch’s heel turn on Trump this morning. I want to expand on this a bit because the underlying reasoning of this turn is why I think—as an analytical matter—it’s unlikely to work.
As Charlie and Jon Chait note, conservative elites have decided that this is their moment to try to cut Trump loose. I hope that they succeed, because it would be better for America.
But look at the rationale for these attacks: The only reason given is “Trump costs Republicans electoral victories.”
That’s it. There’s no moral case. It’s not about Trump being unfit for office. Or