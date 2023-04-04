Apr 4 • 35M

The Entertaining Agitprop of 'Tetris'

Plus: should the Oscars require a broader theatrical release strategy?

 
On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discuss a rumor that the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences want to broaden the theatrical exhibition requirement. Would this benefit theaters or just serve as a way for entrenched streaming powerhouses like Netflix to shut out mid-level distributors? Then the gang discusses Tetris, a movie that inspired confusing feelings in Peter and Sonny who, for one of the first times ever, felt ideologically pandered to by a major motion picture. Make sure to swing by Bulwark Plus for our bonus episode Friday on our favorite retro games. And if you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!

A quick programming note: We are off next week, thanks to a confluence of travel and vacation schedules, but will be back the week after.