The Atlantic's Tim Alberta discusses his book on the rot within white evangelical Protestantism. The panel then considers Christie's exit, Haley's chances, and what the GOP base really wants.
Highlights / Lowlights
Mona Charen- Don Scott, sworn in as first Black speaker of Virginia's House of Delegates, was once a federal prison inmate
Bill Galston- Hale…
The Evangelical Crack-Up
Jan 12, 2024
∙ Paid
Beg to Differ (Ad-free)
Each week Mona Charen is joined by Linda Chavez, Bill Galston, Damon Linker, and a guest to discuss the news of the week in a respectful, rational forum. (Ad-free edition exclusively for Bulwark+ members.)
Damon Linker
Linda Chavez
