The Evangelical Crack-Up
Mona Charen
,
Damon Linker
,
Linda Chavez
, and
William Galston
Jan 12, 2024
The Atlantic's Tim Alberta discusses his book on the rot within white evangelical Protestantism. The panel then considers Christie's exit, Haley's chances, and what the GOP base really wants.

Highlights / Lowlights

Mona Charen-  Don Scott, sworn in as first Black speaker of Virginia's House of Delegates, was once a federal prison inmate

Bill Galston-  Hale…

Each week Mona Charen is joined by Linda Chavez, Bill Galston, Damon Linker, and a guest to discuss the news of the week in a respectful, rational forum. (Ad-free edition exclusively for Bulwark+ members.)

Damon Linker
Linda Chavez
William Galston
Mona Charen

