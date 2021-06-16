The FBI Did It? LOL

Leading The Bulwark…

TIM MILLER: Understanding MAGA's newest insurrection conspiracy theory.

Join now

🎧 On the Pods… 🎧

On today's Bulwark Podcast, Joanne Lipman joins Charlie Sykes to discuss her recent item: "The Pandemic Revealed How Much We Hate Our Jobs. Now We Have a Chance to Reinvent Work."

For Bulwark+ Members… 🔐

CHARLIE SYKES: How bad was Helsinki? Worse than you remember.

JVL: The insanity is strategy.

From The Bulwark Aggregator…

In Today’s Bulwark...

JIM SWIFT: Partisans have been itching for a new culture war. CRT might be just what they’re looking for.

SHAY KHATIRI: Seven things to know about the Biden administration’s Department of Defense budget request.

🚨OVERTIME 🚨

Is Infrastructure Week finally here?

We’ll see, but statements like these are not common in the Senate. A lot can go wrong, but it seems clear that there is at least some agreement on a total.

I lack the faith… That Arkansas is going to flip blue, but this is a compelling ad.

Questioning Industrial Policy… Scott Lincicome and Huan Zhu at CATO have this worthwhile (and very long!) working paper explaining why government manufacturing plans are “inefficient and unnecessary.”

Here’s a taste of the conclusion:

Surely, not every U.S. industrial policy effort has ended in disaster, but facts here and abroad argue strongly against new government efforts to boost “critical” industries and workers and thereby fix alleged market failures. Such efforts warrant intense skepticism – skepticism that today is unfortunately in short supply.

Yikes… If you didn’t think Tucker Carlson was crazy enough about the insurrection, can I present the latest from Paul Gosar?

Getting anti-trust decidedly wrong… A must read from friend and former neighbor Patrick Hedger:

That’s it for me for today. We’ll see you back here tomorrow. Tech support questions? Email support@substack.com. Questions for me? Drop me a line: swift@thebulwark.com

—30—

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.