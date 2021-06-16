Leading The Bulwark…
The FBI Did It? LOL
TIM MILLER: Understanding MAGA's newest insurrection conspiracy theory.
Joanne Lipman on the Great Reopening
On today's Bulwark Podcast, Joanne Lipman joins Charlie Sykes to discuss her recent item: "The Pandemic Revealed How Much We Hate Our Jobs. Now We Have a Chance to Reinvent Work."
MORNING SHOTS: Two More Reasons We Need a 1/6 Commission Now, More Than Ever 🔓
CHARLIE SYKES: How bad was Helsinki? Worse than you remember.
THE TRIAD: How Conservatives Pick Democracy's Pocket 🔓
JVL: The insanity is strategy.
I Taught Online School This Year. It Was a Disgrace. – Lelac Almagor, The New York Times
First He Was a Capitol Rioter. Now He Wants to Be Governor of Nevada. – Roger Sollenberger, The Daily Beast
Joe Biden’s Only Path to Beating Putin – Anna Nemtsova, The Atlantic
Why The Two-Party System Is Wrecking American Democracy – Lee Drutman, FiveThightyEight
‘Anyone’s race’: The debate that could decide New York’s next mayor – Erin Durkin, Danielle Muoio and Madina Touré, Politico
California’s Last Fire Season Was a Historic Disaster. This One Might Be Worse. – David Wallace-Wells, Intelligencer
Capitol Police teams were lacking in weapons certifications – Chris Marquette and Michael Macagnone, Roll Call
The War on Critical Race Theory: A Quagmire
JIM SWIFT: Partisans have been itching for a new culture war. CRT might be just what they’re looking for.
Biden’s Military Proposal Isn’t Up to the China Challenge
SHAY KHATIRI: Seven things to know about the Biden administration’s Department of Defense budget request.
Is Infrastructure Week finally here?
We’ll see, but statements like these are not common in the Senate. A lot can go wrong, but it seems clear that there is at least some agreement on a total.
I lack the faith… That Arkansas is going to flip blue, but this is a compelling ad.
Questioning Industrial Policy… Scott Lincicome and Huan Zhu at CATO have this worthwhile (and very long!) working paper explaining why government manufacturing plans are “inefficient and unnecessary.”
Here’s a taste of the conclusion:
Surely, not every U.S. industrial policy effort has ended in disaster, but facts here and abroad argue strongly against new government efforts to boost “critical” industries and workers and thereby fix alleged market failures. Such efforts warrant intense skepticism – skepticism that today is unfortunately in short supply.
Yikes… If you didn’t think Tucker Carlson was crazy enough about the insurrection, can I present the latest from Paul Gosar?
Getting anti-trust decidedly wrong… A must read from friend and former neighbor Patrick Hedger:
