BILL LUEDERS: The Fight Against Disinformation Is Getting Harder

DID YOU KNOW THAT 29 PERCENT of Americans believe voting machines were programmed to change votes in the 2020 election? Or that nearly a third of Americans—31 percent—say it is “definitely or probably true” that Barack Obama was not born in the United States? These were among the findings from a YouGov survey conducted last November—one that also found that 23 percent of Americans believe mass shootings “have been faked by groups trying to promote stricter gun control law,” that 20 percent feel the U.S. government was behind the 9/11 terror attacks, and that 18 percent think the 1969 moon landing was probably or definitely a hoax “staged somewhere in Arizona.”

Happy Wednesday! Rob Manfred’s Baseball is back, and so is Uecke, broadcasting Brewers games at the young age of 90. Long live Uecke!

🎵On the Jukebox🎵… Di-gue-ding-ding by Michel Legrand

🎧Pod Pitch…🎧 Drudge: ‘He was keeping an eye on us’… My pal Chris Moody joins my friend Tom LoBianco at 24sight to discuss the reclusive Matt Drudge.

Federal judge condemns ‘normalization’ of January 6… while sentencing defiant rioter (CNN).

A study in Senate cowardice… Jeffrey Goldberg at The Atlantic on the cowardice of people like Rob Portman.

Cold Cases, Officials Keeping Bodies for ‘Personal Collections…’ Spurred Push For New Law (Mississippi Free Press).

It’s good to be Rural King… Addison Del Mastro on one of my favorite stores, a place where you can buy chickens, guns, and a pallet of pretty much anything.

Wisconsin voters approve changes… based on false election claim, reports Philip Bump in the Washington Post.

But I am le tired… California introduces 'right to disconnect' bill that would allow employees to possibly relax (engadget)

Sticks... And the People Who Love Them. (NYT)

US Navy Veteran Who Feds Say Rammed FBI Headquarters… Had QAnon-Linked Online Presence (Wired).

Avoiding Traffic Tickets with Ghost Plates in NYC… Thank Me Later with Michael Kosta.

