As a reminder, if you would like to listen to this episode on your preferred podcast app instead of your browser you can click here and find your provider of choice.

This week, Sonny talks to Dade Hayes, co-author of Binge Times: Inside Hollywood’s Furious Billion-Dollar Battle to Take Down Netflix, about the rise of streaming in the face of technological change and a population forced to stay home thanks to COVID. Among the many topics discussed: how sports will factor into the future of streaming; why so many of the channels are leaning toward ad-based models; and why everyone thought Netflix would be the only man standing when the dust settled. All that and more on this week’s episode of The Bulwark Goes to Hollywood. If you enjoyed it, share it with a friend!

Share