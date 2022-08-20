Aug 20, 2022 • 1HR 0M

The Florida Man Thunderdome (with Marc Caputo)

Appears in this episode

Sarah Longwell
Go behind the glass with Sarah Longwell to hear what real focus group participants have to say.
Florida is the center of Republican politics these days — and it's getting redder all the time. Trump lives there, and his political understudy is the governor. Marc Caputo of NBC News — the best Florida Man in the political press corps — joins Sarah to listen to a group of Florida reverse flipper voters (not Trump 2016/ yes Trump 2020). They also discuss Trump, DeSantis, 2024, and how the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago could impact it all.

