The Florida Man Thunderdome (with Marc Caputo)

Florida is the center of Republican politics these days — and it's getting redder all the time. Trump lives there, and his political understudy is the governor. Marc Caputo of NBC News — the best Florida Man in the political press corps — joins Sarah to listen to a group of Florida reverse flipper voters (not Trump 2016/ yes Trump 2020). They also discuss Trump, DeSantis, 2024, and how the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago could impact it all.
Does anyone ever challenge these people when they say things like “in some states you can get an abortion a few days after birth…”? No one has ever said that and those laws are advocated for nowhere but “conservative” fantasy land. I don’t understand why these people aren’t shamed for their credulity and ignorance.
So the voters prefer DeSantis because they "don't want to be told what to do" but Disney and book banning and the other ways he tells those HE doesn't approve of what they can or can not do - that's just fine.