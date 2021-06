On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) talked about the incredibly, spectacularly, dreadfully awful (and historically poorly watched) Golden Globes. The gang also reviewed awards-season darling Minari, a family drama about immigrants trying to achieve the American dream in the middle of Arkansas. And make sure to check out our special members-only episode about the end of Peak TV!