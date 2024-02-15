The GOP Base Wants the Fight Instead of the Victory.
Plus: Republicans Are Lying About a Special Counsel Report, Again
Recently in The Bulwark:
BILL KRISTOL & ANDREW EGGER: Who's In Charge Around Here?
JVL: The Real Georgia Voter Fraud Evidence Isn’t in a Computer. It’s in Our Hearts. 🔐
JOE PERTICONE: The Biden Impeachment Has Been Great for Joe Biden 🔐
MARC CAPUTO: ‘Trump’s Game of Thrones’: How Ronna McDaniel Survived So Long as RNC Chair
You can support The Bulwark by subscribing to Bulwark+ or just by sharing this newsletter with someone you think would value it.
MONA CHAREN: The GOP Base Wants the Fight Instead of the Victory.
THE BORDER BILL CIRCUS IS THE LATEST demonstration of a bedrock reality of today’s Republican party: It does not exist to achieve political outcomes. Its chief function is fan service. Once you understand that, it becomes hard to think of the GOP as a political party at all.
Political parties can serve as social clubs, identity markers, and entertainment, but those are secondary qualities. Their chief function, dwarfing all others, is to achieve political goals. If members of a political party cease to be concerned about achieving political ends, then the organization has become something else. Massive group therapy? A pyramid scheme? I’m not sure. But the border bill fandango strongly suggests that Republicans no longer care about outcomes.
STEVEN PIFER: Why Speaker Johnson Must Allow a Vote on Foreign Assistance
TWENTY-TWO SENATE REPUBLICANS joined with Democrats to pass a foreign assistance package for Ukraine, Taiwan, and Israel. Their action comes none too soon. Ukrainian soldiers are dying in greater numbers because of shortages of arms and ammunition.
🎥 PODCASTS AND VIDEOS 🎧
Bulwark Podcast with Tim Miller: Robert Draper: The Talented Mr. Meadows [Ad-Free🔐]
Shield of the Republic: Eric and Eliot Look at the Bright Side
The Next Level: Dems Took All the Reliable Voters [Ad-free🔐]
Did you know? Bulwark+ members can listen to an ad-free version of these podcasts on the player of their choice.
Learn more at Bulwark+ Podcast FAQ.
WILL SALETAN: Republicans Are Lying About a Special Counsel Report, Again.
REPUBLICANS HAVE LAUNCHED a propaganda campaign to deceive the public about Special Counsel Robert Hur. Specifically, they’re claiming that Hur found President Joe Biden cognitively unfit to stand trial for unlawfully retaining classified documents. This is a lie, and Republicans are using the lie to bolster their contention that Biden should be removed from office under the Twenty-fifth Amendment or defeated in this year’s presidential election.
JILL LAWRENCE: Whatever Donald Wants, Donald Gets.
“YOU DON’T LET A FIRE BURN because Donald Trump wants to campaign on ashes,” Sen. Patty Murray told her Republican colleagues last week. But that’s just what they did minutes later, by killing off a historic bipartisan border deal at the behest of Trump and his subservient GOP House.
🚨OVERTIME🚨
Tucker Carlson discovers Russian Aldi… and demonstrates how out of touch he is. I hope somebody close to him gets him an Aldi gift card for his birthday and tapes a quarter on it.
Meanwhile, in Russia… The government is telling people to grow bananas.
…and in the “Free State of Florida™”… Ron DeSantis announces his book ban statute needs to be fixed because it’s being abused by far-right trolls. (Which is what critics said was going to happen.)
Worst gig in the world? Being an “informant” on the GOP’s baseless conspiracy theories (Daily Beast) (Charging doc).
What makes someone vote against their political party? Now you can see the long-awaited Sarah Longwell TED talk.
Beware… A cheese crisis looms (Vox).
⌚️A Quartz to Keep Me Company in My Twilight… Prasanth Parmar on his Grand Seiko SBGX261, accurate to 10 seconds a year.
How Cleveland built a city devoted to parking… And how it’s trying to undo the damage and win over skeptics (CleveScene).
Rob Manfred wants one more term… To continue to change baseball in his image. Will we recognize the game in 2029? (ABC).
What Does the U.S. Space Force Actually Do? Inside the highly secretive military branch responsible for protecting American interests in a vulnerable new domain (NYTimes).
Tech support questions? Email members@thebulwark.com. Questions for me? Respond to this message
Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.
—30—