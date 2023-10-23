Oct 23 • 43M

The GOP Is a Failed State

57
Appears in this episode

Charlie Sykes
Will Saletan
Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil. (Ad-free edition exclusively for Bulwark+ members.)
Episode details
57 comments

House Republicans don't have a platform, and in the absence of Trump, they can't pull together. Plus, the anti-Israel left vs Biden, and the fallout from Hamas' hospital propaganda campaign. Will Saletan joins Charlie Sykes for Charlie and Will Monday.

