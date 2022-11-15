Recently at The Bulwark:

In the wake of its midterm failures, the Republican party has splintered in its attempt to determine what, or who, is to blame. The Very Online wing of the GOP quickly came up with safe, amorphous villains: ballot-harvesting, single women, and voting machines. But on Capitol Hill, the opinions about what went wrong are a bit more pointed…

Former President Donald Trump is expected to announce tonight that he will be a candidate for the presidency again in 2024. Two obvious questions come to mind: Why do it? and Why announce now? There are any number of reasons Trump might have decided to try for something only Grover Cleveland has achieved before and retake the presidency after a term out of office. It’s hard to believe that he has any policy aims driving him, or that he feels he in any sense owes it to the Republican party or the MAGA faithful…

Matt Gaetz is suddenly attacking Marjorie Taylor Greene, MTG is suddenly a super fan of Kevin’s, and Elise Stefanik is scheming over in the corner. Republicans will have a very dysfunctional majority. Adam Kinzinger joins Charlie Sykes on today’s podcast.

On Friday, former President Donald Trump sued the House January 6th Committee in federal court in Florida. He is asking for an order halting the committee’s subpoena for relevant documents and for his testimony, which, as he describes it, would be taken “in a closed-door deposition about events that occurred while he was President of the United States.” According to the subpoena the committee issued Trump last month, those events amounted to a “multi-part effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election and to obstruct the peaceful transition of power….”

John Gibbs was everything that MAGA Republicans could have hoped for in a candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives. The former Trump administration housing official running for Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District was a true believer in the Big Lie, asserting that for Trump to have lost the 2020 election, despite receiving more votes than he did in his first successful bid for the presidency, was “mathematically impossible.” (It’s not: John Quincy Adams, Martin Van Buren, and Grover Cleveland have all done so before.)..

🚨OVERTIME 🚨

Happy Tuesday! It’s been a week and we’re getting closer to knowing what next year’s new Congress is going to look like. The next few weeks are going to be interesting to see what sorts of deals with the Devils Kevin McCarthy has to make to get to be Speaker of an ungovernable House, and what the Democrats will do with year-end bills. And, of course, the end of the January 6th Committee. And then, there’s Dianne Feinstein’s future… Who on the Democratic side wants to be third in line to the presidency? Buckle up.

And then, there’s tonight… Don’t bother watching it. We have you covered.

Orban’s newest enemy: A Twitter savvy U.S. ambassador who doesn’t tolerate conspiracies. And, calls Orban out on them.

Four lessons from an upset. A look at incoming Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, who defeated Joe Kent. And what Democrats can learn.

Did Mike Pence miss his window… Again? Pence stenographer Tom LoBianco has this dispatch.

Why it’s become harder to joke about anti-Semitism… And not for the reasons Dave Chappelle thinks. Yair Rosenberg at The Atlantic.

Darn you, weather! A Lufthansa retro 747 flew over my house at 2,600 feet, but I couldn’t see it due to cloud cover. Here’s what I imagine it looked like.

