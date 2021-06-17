Leading The Bulwark…
The GOP’s Alternate Reality Industry
BRIAN KAREM: Plus, Eric Swalwell’s restroom run-in with Ted Cruz.
🎧 On the Pods… 🎧
George Packer on How America Fractured
On today's Bulwark podcast, George Packer joins Charlie Sykes to discuss his new book Last Best Hope: America in Crisis and Renewal, and describes the four different Americas.
BGTH: Summer Reading!
SONNY BUNCH: Pick up these movie books for your beach-reading pleasure.
For Bulwark+ Members… 🔐
MORNING SHOTS: The Propaganda Loop Comes Full Circle 🔓
CHARLIE SYKES: Eight takes on a busy day
THE TRIAD: Meet a Woman Who Gives Hope for America 🔐
Immigrants. They get the job done.
TNL: The FBI Conspiracy Theory and Token MAGAs 🔐
Sarah, Tim, and JVL dig into the hot new 1/6 theory. Then we talk about the weird MSM welfare program for neo-confederate racists.
From The Bulwark Aggregator…
NRCC refunds surged after digital embrace – Kirk A. Bado, National Journal
Dems in Congress Push $15 Wage While Paying Interns Less – Matt Fuller and Robert Sollenberger, The Daily Beast
The Case for the Four-Day Workweek – Joe Pinsker, The Atlantic
D.C. Council’s Ban on Flavored Tobacco Products Is a License for More Over-Policing of Minorities – Billy Binion, Reason
The Commodities Boom Is Luring Criminals to Make Bigger and Bolder Scores – Agnieszka de Sousa, Marcy Nicholson, Tope Alake, and Daniela Sirtori-Cortina, Bloomberg Businessweek
No League Cleans Up Its Own Mess Worse Than Baseball – David Roth, Defector
On the Campaign Trail With Andrew Giuliani – Olivia Nuzzi, Intelligencer
In Today’s Bulwark...
Not My Party: NYC Mayoral Race Mayhem
TIM MILLER: The New York City mayoral race isn't looking good fo defund-the-police progressives.
Federal Laws Against Pot Are on Borrowed Time
DANIEL MCGRAW: Virtually all Americans oppose strict marijuana laws, meaning change has never been more likely.
A Nonsensical Case Against NATO
BRIAN STEWART: The alliance remains a vital force for stability and security.
Pennsylvania’s Conspiracy Kiss-Up Contest
AMANDA CARPENTER: To win Donald Trump’s endorsement, candidates for the state’s two major 2022 races embrace his big election lie.
🚨OVERTIME 🚨
So much boot licking…
Newsmax @newsmax.@mschlapp: "There's a lot of buzz out there that Donald Trump would even be potentially be...Speaker of the House if the Republicans get the majority back." [with @JohnFBachman on Newsmax: https://t.co/VlT7z8drtO] https://t.co/mhzrj1cQ3f
It’s not too late… To avert a historic shame, writes George Packer in The Atlantic. Abandoning the translators that helped coalition forces would almost certainly condemn people to death. Time for the Biden administration to step up.
Maybe Republicans should have worked a little harder on a legislative response to Obamacare? Because even the much ballyhooed justices Trump appointed aren’t going to stop it.
Today in 1994… It was one of the craziest days in sports history. Also, That Former Guy was actually at the little-watched Hasselhoff PPV concert, because he was hosting it.
“And now look at me…”
Why is it that Relief Factor seems to be hawked mainly by Trump sellouts on the radio who aren’t even good at convincing you they suffer from massive pain? 🤔
