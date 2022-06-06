The GOP’s ‘Glenn Youngkin Model’ Stalls Out on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
Last fall, the members of the old guard GOP consultant class and their friends in the conservative media gushed about a newplaybook for winning in the post-Trump era without the embarrassing conspiracy-mongering and far-right flirtations that were sullying their brand. They called their shiny new toy theGlenn Youngkin Model . This top-of-the-line machine included all the bells and whistles and came with a trunk full of cash for consultant-enriching ad buys. It would provide everything that the DC GOP thought their base voters wanted (school board culture-warring, lib-owning, #winning) paired with the attributes suburban swing voters were looking for (the specter of competence, no embarrassing tweets, a whispered acknowledgment that he doesn’treally believe all the crazy stuff, and the image of a family man who looks good in a tech vest). CATHY YOUNG: The Long History of Glenn Greenwald’s Kissing Up to the Kremlin. In the months since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, maverick journalist Glenn Greenwald has emerged as one of the loudest anti-Ukraine voices in the American media, with all the usual themes: transparentgloating over Russia’s apparent war gains in Eastern Ukraine;alarmism over United States support for Ukraine leading to World War III; even the flogging of “American biolabs in Ukraine” conspiracies in his Substacknewsletter and invideos . While Greenwald has madeoverwrought claims about the “neo-Nazi menace ” of the Azov Regiment, hisonly response to reports of Russian atrocities in Bucha has been to warn about the dangers of falling for “war propaganda” and “social media’s manipulations.” This stance from Greenwald, a former lawyer who has been widely lauded for his investigative journalism and civil liberties advocacy, in particular, for hisrole in helping former National Security Agency subcontractor Edward Snowden expose illicit NSA surveillance and hisPulitzer Prize-winning coverage of that story—has been met with bafflement and disappointment from many of his erstwhile admirers, who lament that “Glenn lost his way .”
But Greenwald has been baffling and disappointing legions of his progressive admirers for years with his cozy relationship with the MAGA right. And a look at his career shows that his pro-Kremlin affinity goes way back—as part of a more general tendency to sympathize with foes of the U.S.-led “neoliberal” (or “neoconservative”) international order.
He turned in his story at the last minute, not giving us much time to read before our class discussion later that afternoon.
The story was about a student on a deadline to write a story. After fighting with his girlfriend and drinking all night, the protagonist comes into his last class in creative writing and shoots everyone in the room. Dead.
It was May 2015. Finals week at the University of Evansville, a small private liberal arts school in Southern Indiana, where I had been teaching for nearly 25 years.
