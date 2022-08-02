Aug 2 • 37M
'The Gray Man' or the Gray Meh?
Plus: Why are we hitting a movie drought?
Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil.
This week, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discuss the oncoming movie drought. We’re hitting a period when no big movies are hitting theaters over the next couple of months—but why? Then they review a movie designed to be watched at home while folding your socks: The Gray Man. If you enjoyed…