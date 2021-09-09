The ‘Ground Zero Mosque’ Fight That Presaged Today’s GOP

Republicans exploited the issue, using xenophobia and anti-Muslim sentiment to score points.

The ‘Ground Zero Mosque’ Fight That Presaged Today’s GOP

JIM SWIFT: Republicans exploited the issue, using xenophobia and anti-Muslim sentiment to score points.

Bill Kristol on 9/11, Twenty Years Later

On today's podcast, Bill Kristol joins host Charlie Sykes to discuss the 20th anniversary of 9/11; TFG's thoughts on Robert E. Lee; the new politics of abortion; and the normalization of political violence.

Rod Lurie on Breaking Into the Biz

Casting 'The Contender' and 'The Last Castle'; breakfast with Bill Paxton.

Morning Shots: Two Scary Emails 🔐

CHARLIE SYKES: An academic dissident resigns

THE TRIAD: The Age of 9/11 Has Passed 🔐

JVL: And things have gotten even worse.

Tim Miller on WTF Is Going on with the California Recall

TIM MILLER: Here are just some of the freaks and geeks who might replace Gavin Newsom in a recall.

The Conspiracy Theorists Are Coming for Your Schools

THOMAS LECAQUE: QAnoners and anti-maskers are embedding themselves into our political and civic life.

Why Won’t the NFL Let Players Use Medical Marijuana?

DANIEL MCGRAW: A guy who hurts his back working in a warehouse in Cleveland can get a prescription and use medical marijuana to manage the pain. A guy who hurts his back playing for the Cleveland Browns can't.

Happy Thursday! We look forward to having you join us tonight on TNB.

What’s it like to own a Ramen restaurant?

Is Larry Elder just another Kayfabe? Yes. Yes he is.

Oh, you’ll take questions now? Trump’s worst press secretary is teasing her book as an expose. In reality, it just reinforces she was bad at her job.

Josh still can’t afford a wifi hotspot.

Twitter avatar for @JimSwiftDCJim Swift @JimSwiftDC
still amazed that josh's campaign can't afford a wifi hotspot. but apparently, that's going corporate when using free wifi from mcdonald's is not.
Image

September 9th 2021

5 Retweets

When your college frememy changes sides and runs for governor… This flip is bizarre.

Twitter avatar for @JimSwiftDCJim Swift @JimSwiftDC
I would not have expected Jesse Sullivan, one of the most ardent social justice warriors at St. Louis U in his day to be running as a Republican straight out of central casting. Jesse Sullivan: Let’s Fight to Make Illinois StrongAnti-politician and job creator Jesse Sullivan is running for Illinois Governor and needs your support:⭐ Learn more and sign up to volunteer ➡️ https://jesse...youtube.com

September 9th 2021

2 Retweets

Oh, so Section 230 is a good thing?

Twitter avatar for @adamkovacAdam Kovacevich @adamkovac
I confess that I am absolutely dying over NewsCorp -- after publishing oped after oped in the WSJ for months *trashing* Section 230...suddenly realizing in Australia that they want the SAME EXACT PROTECTION that 230 provides
Image

September 9th 2021

132 Retweets

Massive SEARS layoffs…

Twitter avatar for @UrbanAchievrChristian Vanderbrouk @UrbanAchievr
A Sears laying off workers? Now I've heard everything.

Reid Wilson @PoliticsReid

VA Republican Lt Gov nominee Winsome Sears has laid off her entire staff, 55 days before Election Day. Scoop from @JuliaManch - https://t.co/oBWJfuyp2p

September 9th 2021

9 Retweets

