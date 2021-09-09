The ‘Ground Zero Mosque’ Fight That Presaged Today’s GOP
Republicans exploited the issue, using xenophobia and anti-Muslim sentiment to score points.
The ‘Ground Zero Mosque’ Fight That Presaged Today’s GOP
JIM SWIFT: Republicans exploited the issue, using xenophobia and anti-Muslim sentiment to score points.
Bill Kristol on 9/11, Twenty Years Later
On today's podcast, Bill Kristol joins host Charlie Sykes to discuss the 20th anniversary of 9/11; TFG's thoughts on Robert E. Lee; the new politics of abortion; and the normalization of political violence.
Rod Lurie on Breaking Into the Biz
Casting 'The Contender' and 'The Last Castle'; breakfast with Bill Paxton.
Morning Shots: Two Scary Emails 🔐
CHARLIE SYKES: An academic dissident resigns
THE TRIAD: The Age of 9/11 Has Passed 🔐
JVL: And things have gotten even worse.
White House asks several Trump appointees to resign from military service academy boards - Felicia Sonmez, The Washington Post
Blinken warns US ‘getting closer’ to giving up on Iran nuclear deal - The Times of Israel
Virginia GOP lt. gov. nominee lays off campaign staff ahead of election - Julia Manchester, The Hill
‘This Is What the GOP Has Unleashed’ - Renuka Rayasam, Politico
North Carolina Banned This Beer Because Bureaucrats Dislike the Label - Eric Boehm, Reason
When Your Favorite Songs Were Banned in the Wake of 9/11 - Cheyenne Roundtree, The Daily Beast
Robert E. Lee Defeated Again in Virginia - Nia Prater, Intelligencer
Tim Miller on WTF Is Going on with the California Recall
TIM MILLER: Here are just some of the freaks and geeks who might replace Gavin Newsom in a recall.
The Conspiracy Theorists Are Coming for Your Schools
THOMAS LECAQUE: QAnoners and anti-maskers are embedding themselves into our political and civic life.
Why Won’t the NFL Let Players Use Medical Marijuana?
DANIEL MCGRAW: A guy who hurts his back working in a warehouse in Cleveland can get a prescription and use medical marijuana to manage the pain. A guy who hurts his back playing for the Cleveland Browns can't.
Happy Thursday! We look forward to having you join us tonight on TNB.
What’s it like to own a Ramen restaurant?
Is Larry Elder just another Kayfabe? Yes. Yes he is.
Oh, you’ll take questions now? Trump’s worst press secretary is teasing her book as an expose. In reality, it just reinforces she was bad at her job.
Josh still can’t afford a wifi hotspot.
When your college frememy changes sides and runs for governor… This flip is bizarre.
Oh, so Section 230 is a good thing?
Massive SEARS layoffs…
Reid Wilson @PoliticsReidVA Republican Lt Gov nominee Winsome Sears has laid off her entire staff, 55 days before Election Day. Scoop from @JuliaManch - https://t.co/oBWJfuyp2p
