The ‘Ground Zero Mosque’ Fight That Presaged Today’s GOP

JIM SWIFT: Republicans exploited the issue, using xenophobia and anti-Muslim sentiment to score points.

On today's podcast, Bill Kristol joins host Charlie Sykes to discuss the 20th anniversary of 9/11; TFG's thoughts on Robert E. Lee; the new politics of abortion; and the normalization of political violence.

Casting 'The Contender' and 'The Last Castle'; breakfast with Bill Paxton.

Morning Shots: Two Scary Emails 🔐

CHARLIE SYKES: An academic dissident resigns

JVL: And things have gotten even worse.

TIM MILLER: Here are just some of the freaks and geeks who might replace Gavin Newsom in a recall.

THOMAS LECAQUE: QAnoners and anti-maskers are embedding themselves into our political and civic life.

DANIEL MCGRAW: A guy who hurts his back working in a warehouse in Cleveland can get a prescription and use medical marijuana to manage the pain. A guy who hurts his back playing for the Cleveland Browns can't.

Happy Thursday! We look forward to having you join us tonight on TNB.

What’s it like to own a Ramen restaurant?

Is Larry Elder just another Kayfabe? Yes. Yes he is.

Oh, you’ll take questions now? Trump’s worst press secretary is teasing her book as an expose. In reality, it just reinforces she was bad at her job.

Josh still can’t afford a wifi hotspot.

When your college frememy changes sides and runs for governor… This flip is bizarre.

Oh, so Section 230 is a good thing?

Massive SEARS layoffs…

