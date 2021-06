On this week’s episode of Across the Movie Aisle, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discuss whether or not Focus Features is correct in their effort to silence outspoken writer-director and social media gadfly Paul Schrader. Plus, they review the remarkably bad The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard. And make sure to check out our special bonus episode on dad movies as a belated Father’s Day treat.