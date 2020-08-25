‘The Holdovers’ MovieStillsDB

Sonny here: I’m sorry, I’m a complete idiot. I sent this out as an email newsletter instead of a podcast episode. The actual podcast episode on Substack is here. If you listen on Apple, it should be here. —SB

A programming note: We tape on Monday afternoons, which means you will have to wait until next week for our Oscar hot takes. I know, you are quivering with anticipation! Quiver a moment or two longer.

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discuss the decline of Pitchfork, which was gutted by Conde Nast and moved under the GQ banner. What happened to the once-storied indie-rock website? Then they review The Holdovers, one of the nicest movies of the year. Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ for our bonus episode on Friday about the Oscar-nominated Paul Giamatti. And if you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!

