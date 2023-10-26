The Hollow Crown: Eliot's latest book is out now!

**NOTE** For a limited time, Shield of the Republic listeners can receive a 20% discount on The Hollow Crown. Use code HLLW23, at checkout at https://www.hachettebookgroup.com/titles/eliot-a-cohen/the-hollow-crown/9781541644861/. Offer valid through November 2nd, 2023.



Eric welcomes Eliot back on publication day for Eliot's new book, The Hollow Crown: Shakespeare on How Leaders Rise, Rule, and Fall (N.Y.: Basic Books, 2023). Ken Adelman, former Ambassador and Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations and Director of the Arms Control and Disarmament Agency (ACDA) under President Reagan and National Editor of The Washingtonian for 20 years joins them to discuss Shakespeare and leadership. Ken has taught Shakespeare at Georgetown and George Washington University and is Vice President of Movers and Shakespeares, a consultancy that provides executive training using leadership lessons from Shakespeare. Eliot discusses how he came to study Shakespeare and political leadership and the origins of the title "The Hollow Crown". He and Ken discuss the performative elements of political leadership, the corrosive effects of hatred and ambition on politicians' character, as well as their favorite scenes and lines from Shakespeare's body of work.



