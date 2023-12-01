Noah Smith joins to talk about the border crisis and its political implications as well as Haley's surge (if it is one).
highlights / lowlights
Mona Charen: An Insider’s Guide to the Most Important Story on Earth by Matti Friedman (Tablet) and What the Media Gets Wrong About Israel by Matti Friedman (The Atlantic)
Noah Smith: People are realizing that the …
Share this post
The Immigration Threat to Biden's Reelection
plus.thebulwark.com
The Immigration Threat to Biden's Reelection
Dec 1, 2023
∙ Paid
Noah Smith joins to talk about the border crisis and its political implications as well as Haley's surge (if it is one).
Beg to Differ (Ad-free)
Each week Mona Charen is joined by Linda Chavez, Bill Galston, Damon Linker, and a guest to discuss the news of the week in a respectful, rational forum. (Ad-free edition exclusively for Bulwark+ members.)
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Damon Linker
Linda Chavez
Writes Linda Chavez Subscribe
Noah Smith
Writes Noahpinion Subscribe
Recent Episodes
1:20:29
The Immigration Threat to Biden's Reelection
Comments on this episode are for paid subscribers