The Immigration Threat to Biden's Reelection
0:00
-58:23

The Immigration Threat to Biden's Reelection
Mona Charen
,
Noah Smith
,
William Galston
, and 2 others
Dec 1, 2023
Noah Smith joins to talk about the border crisis and its political implications as well as Haley's surge (if it is one).

highlights / lowlights

Mona Charen: An Insider’s Guide to the Most Important Story on Earth by Matti Friedman (Tablet) and What the Media Gets Wrong About Israel by Matti Friedman (The Atlantic)

Noah Smith: People are realizing that the …

