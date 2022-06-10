The Jan. 6th Committee Starts With “Just the Facts, Ma’am”
Plus, have your steak and eat it, too.
BILL KRISTOL: The Jan. 6th Committee Starts With “Just the Facts, Ma’am”
Liz Cheney did her job tonight. Her remarks, and the hearing as a whole, gave me confidence the Jan. 6th Committee will do its job well over the next two weeks. We all complain, often justifiably, about the failures of our leaders, the failures in particular of members of Congress. But the Jan. 6th Committee, I will venture to say, will do its job. The question is whether we the people will do our duty in drawing the conclusions we need to draw. Will we make these hearings an inflection point in strengthening our democracy, not just a blip in politics as usual?
Bulwark+
members can listen to an ad-free version of these podcasts on the player of their choice. Learn more at Bulwark+ Podcast FAQ . ADDISON DEL MASTRO: Have Your Steak and Eat It Too. One night in Croatia, during our stay in thevenerable port city of Split, my wife and I were feeling something different from the ubiquitous seafood-heavy Mediterranean fare. We both enjoy steak a lot, and so when we found a steakhouse that offered Croatian dry-aged ribeye, we decided to give it a try. Usually, I don’t do steakhouses; back home, I can buy a very nice red wine and a very nice steak, and for a pretty minimal amount of work make the same dinner for half the price. Sometimes I like ordering familiar food I can cook myself, but asteak is so easy to cook up , and the supermarket offerings have gotten so good, that I can’t justify the price tag.
Here in Croatia, I could. And I’m glad I did.
BILL LEUDERS: Ron Johnson, Gun Reform Advocate?
Following the school shooting in Texas that left 19 children and two adults dead, Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson offered up some incisive analysis of the root causes of gun violence.
“There’s a sickness in our society,” hetold Fox Business host Neil Cavuto on May 26. “I’ve always said, overall the solution is renewed faith, stronger families, more supportive communities. I don’t think it’s helpful that kids are spending so much time in front of a computer screen, playing these games, being alienated, bullying on social media platforms.”
After brushing off Cavuto’s inquiries about whether it might make sense to bar teenagers from buying assault weapons or conduct “stiffer” background checks (“You know, no matter what you do, people fall through the cracks”), Johnson zeroed in on the real culprit: wokeness.
“We stopped teaching values in so many of our schools,” he lectured. “Now we’re teaching wokeness. We’re indoctrinating our children with things like CRT—telling some children they’re not equal to others, and they’re the cause of other people’s problems.”
