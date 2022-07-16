Jul 16 • 42M
The Kids Are Alright-ish (with Peter Hamby)

Voters who came of age in the Trump era have a dark view of politics, their country, and the future. Peter Hamby, host of Snapchat’s “Good Luck America” and founder of Puck News joins Sarah to talk about what voters under 30 are thinking.