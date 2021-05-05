The Learned Helplessness of Republican Elites

Leading The Bulwark…

WILLIAM KRISTOL: GOP donors and thinkers and writers are all very concerned about what's happening to Liz Cheney. And none of them are interested in doing anything about it.

On today’s Bulwark podcast, Robert Tracinski joins to discuss his item on Sohrab Ahmari and the price of “liberalism”, the fight over Donald Trump and Facebook, and the Kevin McCarthy / Liz Cheney feud, and the future of the GOP.

CHARLIE SYKES: GOP to Liz: Look what you made us do.

JVL: Kill it with fire.

It's real. And it's spectacular.

CORBIN BARTHOLD: The company’s advisory body says the Trump ban should not have been ‘indefinite.’ But does the board’s opinion matter to anyone? Should it?

KIMBERLY WEHLE: And rebukes Bill Barr’s DOJ for its ‘misleading’ claims to the court.

ROBERT D. ZARETSKY: A contretemps started by group of military officers has reinvigorated France’s nationalist right.

MONA CHAREN: Biden’s heart is in the right place, but there’s a better way to help families.

Happy Wednesday. It doesn’t feel like one, though. Perhaps I’m just stuck in a pandemic fog. But I’m 8 days into life without a dishwasher, and hopefully (?) that ends today.

I’ve been spending a lot more time with the twins, which is a blessing, now that my wife is going back to work with some regularity and normal is on the horizon. And this made me belly laugh. I feel totally seen:

Meet the Army’s new helicopter. It’s been a while since we’ve had a new one enter the fleet.

Crazy sauce in Arizona. Watch this:

The newest Trumpy PAC has a board… And it’s something.

Remember “You Didn’t Build That?” And how conservatives were outraged? Well, here are some deep thoughts from the Conservative Partnership Institute’s Rachel Bovard. Sounds familiar!

Well, that’s it for me for today. We’ll see you back here tomorrow. And don’t forget, we have TNB tomorrow night! JVL, Mona, Bill, and Tim are the panelists. I’ll give you the link this time tomorrow, but it’s at 8 Eastern, and you can catch it at http://tnb.thebulwark.com.

If you can’t make it live, no problem. We post an archived version ASAP. Drop me a line if you’d like, and I’ll do my best to get back to you: swift@thebulwark.com.

