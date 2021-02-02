'The Little Things,' Reviewed. Plus: 'Variety' Betrays Its Critic—and Its Audience

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) review the new thriller The Little Things. Are three Oscar-winners (Denzel Washington, Jared Leto, and Rami Malek) enough to put this one over the top? In controversies and nontroversies, the gang tries to suss out why industry rag Variety threw one of its freelance critics under the bus by appending a correction to his review of Promising Young Women. His mistake? Offending a movie star in the midst of an Oscar campaign. And on our special members-only bonus episode (sign up today!), the trio talks about the biggest movie business of the week: Reddit’s accidental salvation of AMC.