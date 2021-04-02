The Long History of Fighting Over the Term ‘Conservative’

Leading The Bulwark…

JOSHUA TAIT: The postwar circle of New Conservatives tried to claim the word—but they lost and were largely forgotten.

On today’s Bulwark podcast, David Frum joins host Charlie Sykes to discuss his recent column on the GOP’s strange new doctrine, the Matt Gaetz controversy, and how secularization has caused race to replace religion as an organizing principle.

Bret Stephens joins to consider the latest multi-trillion dollar spending bill, the GOP workers' party strategy, and the decline in church membership.

The persecution of Jews begins in earnest. The spy ring intersects with the ring of Jewish refugees. Is Mr. Schwartz Jewish? Ben fives into the differences between the German Army, the SS, the SD, and the Gestapo. Sarah still can't pronounce De Kervern. Ben reveals his preferred method of torture. Lucienne and Beriot have more awkward encounters. Rings are not first-date appropriate!

CHARLIE SYKES on Matt Gaetz, and John Boehner on how the GOP lost its mind.

JVL: Christianity and bumper-sticker politics don't mix.

Join Sarah Longwell, Mona Charen, Amanda Carpenter, and Charlie Sykes to talk about the Matt Gaetz accusations and this week in Washington, where it’s always infrastructure week.

JOSEPH MAJKUT AND CARL POPE: Investment in green recovery—as Biden’s new plan proposes—offers both economic and environmental returns.

SONNY BUNCH: Big monkey and big lizard go punch-punch! Also: Are two 'Knives Out' sequels worth $400 million?

It’s Good Friday! Hope you’re taking it easy. I tried to go to Long John Silver’s, which just reopened, but the line was 30 cars deep. This weekend, we’re making ham and I am smoking brisket for my parents and siblings. If Easter is your holiday, I hope it is a special one. We’re sending OVERTIME a bit early to start the weekend off right.

Now, for the good stuff… I don’t like audio books, but I am going to have to make an exception for this one from the Good Orange Man.

The GOP and Vaccine Passports. Will Wilkinson makes an astute observation, similar to that of what David Frum observed (above):

It’s really dead simple. Republicans favor freedom of association and strong property rights when it allows them to discriminate against people they don’t like. They oppose freedom of association and strong property rights when it allows others to discriminate against them. There’s nothing more to it. It’s blatantly self-serving tribalism. That’s the GOP’s one foundational principle. That’s it.

How Nancy Reagan helped end the Cold War… At the Post, Karen Tumulty writes about Nancy Reagan and Raisa Gorbachev’s spousal diplomacy during the Cold War.

Hazard Pay won’t cover it…

I am mad again. The U.S. Capitol Police have been through a lot lately, and today, right now, these brave officers could use your prayers. The suspect, who allegedly drove two USCP officers into a permanent barrier, is now reported dead.

One Capitol Police office is reported as having died, as well.

I think that is enough bad news for today. Thoughts, comments, criticisms? Drop me a line: swift@thebulwark.com.

