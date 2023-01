The Atlantic's Ron Brownstein joins the group to discuss Kevin McCarthy giving the crazies the keys. Plus, Biden's attempt to pivot on immigration, and will Ukraine get the tanks it needs?

highlights/lowlights

Linda's:

https://www.politico.com/news/2023/01/19/supreme-court-could-not-identify-who-shared-draft-abortion-opinion-00078602

Ron's:

https://www.nytim…