The Nelms Brothers Talk 'Red Right Hand'

Eshom and Ian Nelms (Magnolia Pictures)

A couple years back I had Ian and Eshom Nelms on the show to talk about their new Christmas classic, Fatman. We had a great talk, so I was thrilled when their people reached out to see if I’d like to discuss their new flick, a sort of southern revenge thriller/neo-noir by the name of Red Right Hand. We discussed getting Orlando Bloom and Andie MacDowell to play somewhat against type, how drone usage helps expand the scale and scope without blowing up the budget on a picture like this, and the unpredictable vibe of Jonathan Easley’s script that attracted them to the project in the first place.



You can watch Red Right Hand on Apple, Amazon, YouTube, and wherever else you might watch a video on demand. It’s worth the price of admission just to watch Andie MacDowell play a vicious southern queenpin; trust me, you’ve never seen her quite like this before. If you enjoyed our chat, I hope you’ll check it out. And please share this episode with a friend!