The Bulwark
Shield of the Republic
The Next Phase of War
0:00
-45:20

The Next Phase of War

The Bulwark
May 15, 2023
Share

While Eliot is still in Europe, Eric welcomes former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine (1998-2000) Stephen Pifer to the show. Steve is affiliated with the Stanford Center on International Security and Cooperation and is a non-resident fellow at the Brookings Institution. He has served at the US Embassies in Warsaw, Moscow and London, was senior director at the NSC and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Russia and Ukraine, as well as an advisor to Amb. Paul Nitze during the INF Treaty negotiations. They discuss VE Day in Europe, the drone attack on the Kremlin, the prospects for the Ukrainian counter-offensive and the types of military equipment that would be most useful for the Ukrainians. They also discuss the promise (or lack thereof) of potential Chinese mediation of the conflict and negotiations between Russia and Ukraine to end the conflict. 

https://www.amazon.com/Eagle-Trident-U-S-_Ukraine-Relations-Turbulent/dp/0815730403

Shield of the Republic is a Bulwark podcast co-sponsored by the Miller Center of Public Affairs at the University of Virginia. Email us with your feedback at shieldoftherepublic@gmail.co

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

0 Comments
The Bulwark
Shield of the Republic
Shield of the Republic is a Bulwark podcast co-sponsored by the Miller Center of Public Affairs at the University of Virginia. We probe beyond the hive mind of Washington conventional wisdom on national security and foreign affairs.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Pocket Casts
Spotify
RSS Feed
Email mobile setup link
Appears in episode
The Bulwark
Recent Episodes
50:46
What Happens if the House Fails in its Obligation
  
The Bulwark
53:16
Eric and Eliot Look at the Bright Side
  
The Bulwark
56:42
This War is Going to End Exactly How the West Decides it Will
  
The Bulwark
58:33
We Need a Zero Tolerance Iran Policy
  
The Bulwark
1:04:50
David Petraeus & Andrew Roberts on War
  
The Bulwark
1:06:04
Barbarossa: The war in the east
  
The Bulwark
56:21
What happens when the Russians come to your country
  
The Bulwark
56:56
The Price of Strategic Slovenliness
  
The Bulwark