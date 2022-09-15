Subscribe to the show on these podcast platforms:

On this week’s episode, Sonny asks Sean McNulty—author of The Ankler’s excellent morning roundup newsletter, The Wakeup—who, exactly, the Emmys are for in an age of audience fracturing. The answer, at least according to the Nielsen ratings, is “very few people.” Many, many more people are watching football, as sports remains the one savior of linear TV (that is: non-streaming, watched-live TV). We also talk about the news out of D23, the weird, aborted push by an activist investor to spin ESPN off of Disney, and much more. If you enjoyed the episode, share it with a friend!

