Nicholas Grossman on why the Times columnist insists on defending a version of the Republican party that doesn't exist.
The Non-Education of Ross Douthat
NICHOLAS GROSSMAN: The New York Times columnist insists on defending a version of the Republican party that doesn't exist.
Asha Rangappa on the J6 Domestic Terror Threat
Guest host Amanda Carpenter is joined by Asha Rangappa, where they wonder what happened to COVID testing, go deep on J6 records requests, and talk about the Texas abortion law.
MORNING SHOTS is off today.
THE TRIAD: The World Is Getting More Dangerous. A Lot More. 🔐
JVL: Anti-mask violence in America. A coup brewing in Brazil.
WEEKEND TRIAD: Strange New Disrespect 🔓
TIM MILLER: The ideology beneath an abortion position that nobody likes.
How a Small Town Silenced a Neo-Nazi Hate Campaign - Elizabeth Williamson, The New York Times
Ben Dugan Works for CVS. His Job Is Battling a $45 Billion Crime Spree. - Rebecca Ballhaus and Shalini Ramachandran, The Wall Street Journal
Elizabeth Holmes’s Last Pitch - Ankush Khardori, Intelligencer
GOP’s Promised Jan. 6 Probe Has One Problem: No One Wants It - Sam Brodey, Matt Fuller, and Asawin Suebsaeng, The Daily Beast
Most NFL Players Understand What Cam Newton Doesn’t - Jemele Hill, The Atlantic
New ‘mu’ COVID variant now found in 49 U.S. states - Brandon Sapienza, New York Daily News
The Power of the Demagogue
NICOLE PENN: The Pulitzer Prize-winning novel ‘All the King’s Men’ turns 75.
Jean-Paul Belmondo, 1933-2021
GREG FERRARA: The physical Frenchman transcended his status as the early face of the French New Wave.
J.D. Vance Is So Thirsty
JONATHAN V. LAST: The sad, needy tweets of a loser.
Happy Tuesday! I hope you enjoyed the last dog days of summer! We enjoyed the HOA pool for one last afternoon, and the dogs continued to (try) and bond.
We also had some BBQ this weekend.
The House GOP needs to get better research staffers…
House Republicans send letters to 13 telecom companies vowing to "pursue all legal remedies" if they comply with the Jan. 6 committee's records request. "Please be advised that the undersigned do not consent to the release of confidential call records or data," it concludes.
“Welcome is the right word…” And I’m glad my state is welcoming refugees from Afghanistan.
What QAnon does next…
The other Afghan women… Make sure you earmark 20 minutes to read this New Yorker story. It’s your #mustread #longread of the day. I don’t want to spoil a word of it for you.
House GOP priorities…
She is Blue Anon deranged and compelled to peddle lies.
Wait, what?
Is this bad?
