The Non-Education of Ross Douthat

Nicholas Grossman on why the Times columnist insists on defending a version of the Republican party that doesn't exist.

NICHOLAS GROSSMAN: The New York Times columnist insists on defending a version of the Republican party that doesn't exist.

Asha Rangappa on the J6 Domestic Terror Threat

Guest host Amanda Carpenter is joined by Asha Rangappa, where they wonder what happened to COVID testing, go deep on J6 records requests, and talk about the Texas abortion law.

MORNING SHOTS is off today.

THE TRIAD: The World Is Getting More Dangerous. A Lot More. 🔐

JVL: Anti-mask violence in America. A coup brewing in Brazil.

WEEKEND TRIAD: Strange New Disrespect 🔓

TIM MILLER: The ideology beneath an abortion position that nobody likes.

Featured Image

The Power of the Demagogue

NICOLE PENN: The Pulitzer Prize-winning novel ‘All the King’s Men’ turns 75.

Featured Image

Jean-Paul Belmondo, 1933-2021

GREG FERRARA: The physical Frenchman transcended his status as the early face of the French New Wave.

Featured Image

J.D. Vance Is So Thirsty

JONATHAN V. LAST: The sad, needy tweets of a loser.

Happy Tuesday! I hope you enjoyed the last dog days of summer! We enjoyed the HOA pool for one last afternoon, and the dogs continued to (try) and bond.

We also had some BBQ this weekend.

The House GOP needs to get better research staffers…

They sent it to Marissa Mayer at Yahoo! - she hasn’t been there since 2017.

11 House Republicans send letters to 13 telecom companies vowing to "pursue all legal remedies" if they comply with the Jan. 6 committee's records request. "Please be advised that the undersigned do not consent to the release of confidential call records or data," it concludes. https://t.co/EM2m5b7Lv5

“Welcome is the right word…” And I’m glad my state is welcoming refugees from Afghanistan.

What QAnon does next…

The other Afghan women… Make sure you earmark 20 minutes to read this New Yorker story. It’s your #mustread #longread of the day. I don’t want to spoil a word of it for you.

House GOP priorities…

Here Congresswoman @claudiatenney shares a tweet saying Biden “molests little children and makes out with his granddaughter,” and the person she calls deranged isn’t the person who shared but it the person they’re responding to who criticized Trump. Image

She is Blue Anon deranged and compelled to peddle lies. https://t.co/3W99lob35P

Wait, what?

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the state will "eliminate rape" so victims won't have to have their rapist's baby under the state's new abortion restrictions. Gov. Abbott: Abortion bill won’t force rape victims to have babies, Texas will ‘eliminate’ rapistsAbbott said the law, which is the most restrictive in the U.S., gives rape victims up to six weeks to get abortion and thusly “does not do that [force victims to have their assaulter’s child].”trib.al

Is this bad?

Following-up on @lachlan's scoop this weekend. @TheWellNews' founders are the E.D. and PR consultant for @CenterForwardUS, the dark money group of @HouseBlueDogs, and the site runs positive stories for corporate clients of the nonprofit's board members. News Outlet Founded by Blue Dog Dem Operatives Promotes Big Pharma’s Lobbying Aims ⑉ Brick HouseLeaders of a centrist advocacy group with funding from the pharmaceutical industry founded outlet The Well News and have editorial input on its promoted posts.thebrick.house

That’s it for me for today. We’ll see you back here tomorrow. Tech support questions? Email support@substack.com. Questions for me? Drop me a line: swift@thebulwark.com

