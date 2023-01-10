Recently in The Bulwark:

During one of Kevin McCarthy’s gauntlet of punishing votes, it was striking to see with whom he passed the time. There she was, dressed in sophisticated black, the member hailed as a “key ally” to the new Speaker of the House: Marjorie Taylor Greene. Her choice of color (in the past she has donned stark reds, whites, or blues—get it?) is perhaps a signal of the new Greene—a mainstream figure, a serious politician. Her status was signaled by a respectful, not to say softball interview with Howard Kurtz on Fox News. Doubtless Fox would like to sanitize her since she played a significant role in elevating McCarthy to the speakership. She must be a changed person or the GOP will have to ask itself some uncomfortable questions.

Our colleague Joe Perticone has a great new newsletter, the first edition of which you can read here. Twice a week, Joe will take you into the Capitol and out on the campaign trail to tell you what’s happening in the halls of Congress and those who want to be there representing you.

Trump rarely leaves his ‘weird’ smelling, moldy mansion, he seems bored and tired, and D-List MAGA are his main loyalists now. Plus, Olivia and Charlie go all in on the parallels to the film, Sunset Boulevard. Olivia Nuzzi joins Charlie Sykes today.

Bulwark+ members can listen to an ad-free version of these podcasts on the player of their choice. Learn more at Bulwark+ Podcast FAQ.

What a rousing start to the new year the Republican party has had! Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s torturous 15-ballot path to the House speakership. Sniping among members of the GOP’s lunatic fringe. The seemingly endless stream of lies from now-Rep. George Santos of New York. The constant jaw-dropping flow of mendacity, madness, and moral turpitude. Here’s a quiz to gauge your command of recent news.

🚨OVERTIME 🚨

Our condolences… to the family and friends of NYT writer and former Politico editor Blake Hounshell.

‘A political chodesmith of the highest order…’ A look at who the GOP picked to combat… ‘weaponizing government.’ (Spoiler: It’s Jim Jordan.)

“Which obviously didn’t end well…” Mike Pence with a leading candidate for understatement of the year. Yes, he seriously said this on the Hugh Hewitt show.

Has the House read the Constitution yet? Kevin McCarthy promised!

More shocking Madison Cawthorn news… He never transferred the district office casework to his successor, effectively giving a middle finger to his constituents before moving to Florida.

A Trump Org. Exec is headed to Rikers… Allen Weisselberg was sentenced to 5 months for his part in a tax fraud scheme.

Sad Trombone… A brass Mormon band tried to overturn the 2020 election, but SCOTUS said no.

Dismantling Sellafield… The home of the UK nuclear program.

The Big Wheel of Karma… Keeps on rolling, writes Matt Labash. (If you don’t already subscribe to Matt’s newsletter, no better time to treat yourself.)

The possessive apostrophe in ‘Bojangles’… Or is it Bojangle’s?

A lighter side of life… A photo essay.

The end of Pastina? A major supplier discontinued the shape popular in many Italian recipes.

Hockey Island… A new series on the Martha’s Vineyard hockey kids.

