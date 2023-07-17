(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

1. Unprecedented

The 2024 election has no modern precedent and this unprecedented difference (1) Is not properly appreciated, and (2) Explains why the race has been so stable.

This thing is so obvious that you’re going to dismiss it out of hand. But I want you to work through it with me:

No one living has seen an election in which two presidents have run against one another.

And that changes everything. Let me explain.