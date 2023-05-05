Last night’s TNB was very much an eat-your-vegetables show. Nothing sexy—just a very deep dive into the war in Ukraine and the Russian political situation. Not a lot of takes, but a ton of info. Listen to the podcast version here.

Also: I did Fast Politics with my buddy Molly Jong-Fast today and I’ll be real with you: I came to play. You can listen to the show here.

Made me even more fired up for the NYC show in two weeks where it’ll be the BFF, MJF, and me. Get tix if you’re going to be in town.

JVL in NYC

Former Gov. Howard Dean (D-VT) reenacts his Iowa Caucus "Dean Scream" moment (Photo by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images)

1. The People

My buddy David Byler has a depressingly clear-eyed look at the influence of money in politics and it turns out that the problem isn’t the money. It’s The People: