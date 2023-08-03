(Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

1. Meanwhile . . .

Do you remember Bill Mitchell?

He was one of the early Trump grifters: a guy who came out of nowhere and built an online following by stanning for Trump, all the way, all the time, no matter what. He gave us such classics as “Trump’s groundgame is in our hearts” and the Trump Championship Ring. In 2019 he told his followers that “The Wall is as good as built.”

My dude has been going through some things.