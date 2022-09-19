Preamble: There are important things happening in the world today, one of which is that the details of the DeSantis Martha’s Vineyard stunt are becoming more clear and more disgusting. Per Judd Legum:

None of the migrants were in the U.S. illegally. They were claiming asylum from the regime in Venezuela that DeSantis himself says “is responsible for countless atrocities.”

DeSantis and his agents lied to the asylum seekers in order to get them aboard the planes. They told the Venezuelan refugees that they were going to Boston in order to get expedited work papers.

DeSantis and officials in his administration then lied to the public, insisting that they did not mislead the refugees.

Legum has a copy of the brochure that the refugees were given: Popular Information, however, has obtained a brochure that was provided to the migrants who ultimately agreed to the flights. It was provided to Popular Information by Lawyers for Civil Rights (LCR), a Boston-based legal organization that represents 30 of the migrants. The brochure says that migrants who arrive in Massachusetts will be eligible for numerous benefits, including "8 months cash assistance," "assistance with housing," "food," "clothing," "transportation to job interviews," "job training," "job placement," "registering children for school," "assistance applying for Social Security cards," and many other benefits.

So, you know: Very bad.

As I said last week, I’m sympathetic to the notion that immigration creates special stresses and challenges to border states. And if a border state like . . . uh, Florida? . . . needs help handling migrants, then they should ask for it and work constructively with governors like Charlie Baker to share the burden.

But that’s not what happened here. What happened is that an ambitious politician orchestrated a scheme to dupe a group of refugees who had been fleeing a murderous, communist regime. He then used taxpayer money to deposit these refugees—and a camera crew—in a place he hoped would provide maximum chaos and media exposure.

Anyway, all of that is lead-up to saying that: I want to talk about something else today, which is much less important.

But I’ve got my dander up about it.

So let’s go.

1. Gender Insanity

Over the weekend the Atlantic ran a piece by Maggie Mertens making the case for abolishing sex-segregated sports.

It’s preposterous.

First, we’re going to talk about why this proposal is madness. And second we’re going to talk about problems with different ideas of inclusivity.

Mertens leans heavily on a few outlier cases: A girl who wants to play high school football. A boy who wants to play field hockey. She mentions the difficulty that a handful of trans kids pose for sports. She dutifully talks to sociologists. And she offers some . . . interesting observations: