Ted Cruz called me a hack last week. Usually I wouldn’t think twice about this. I mean, Cancún Cruz is the guy who groveled in front of his orange daddy after Trump said his wife was ugly and his father was a murderer. It’s a classic cycle: The abused becomes the abuser. But the more I thought about it, the more I wondered if maybe Ted was on to something—after all, he might be the nation’s premier expert on the subject of hackery. So I figured we should review the merits of his case together. You know, to be all fair and balanced.

Since Ronald Reagan signed the INF nuclear arms reduction treaty, all presidents have worked to limit nuclear proliferation — except Trump, who pulled the US out of arms control deals. The nukes are still here, and we’re depending on Putin to be rational. Julian Zelizer joins Charlie Sykes.

Last week’s announcement of the new Nobel Peace Prize honoring human rights advocates from Ukraine, Belarus, and Russia set off an odd war of words that brought into focus a simmering cultural and philosophical conflict on the edges of the actual war in Ukraine. At issue: whether everyone and everything Russian should be tarred with collective guilt for the war unleashed by Vladimir Putin. This year, the Peace Prize was shared by three recipients: Belarusian human rights activist Ales Bialiatski, the venerable Russian human rights group Memorial, and the Ukrainian Center for Civil Liberties. As the Nobel Committee put it…

SAINT LOUIS—Greetings from my last day in the Gateway to the west! My Guardians, the Feel Good Team of the AL™, advanced, but alas, the Cardinals did not. And my playoff curse continues. I went to the game—tickets were only $40!—and while I got to see Albert and Yadi’s last MLB at bats, picked up a foul ball from the team shop, the Cardinals fell to the Phillies.

One lucky Bulwark+ subscriber, who happens to be my college fraternity’s adviser, scored a free ticket! (Note to editors: I will not be expensing this.) And we also got to meet up with Bulwark+ subscriber Lynn Schmidt, who was volunteering for the Cardinals Care 50/50 raffle. (We did not win.)

While Bill Kristol’s Mets fell, too, and Rob Manfred and this playoff format stinks, baseball still endures. My hopes for a Cardinals/Guardians World Series are dashed, but there’s still time for you to embrace the AL’s Feel Good Team™.

Inside the US Military’s global transport system… The logistics are mind boggling.

Texas Pete is… Deceptive? That’s what a silly new lawsuit alleges. Wait until they find out Arizona Iced Tea is made in New York.

Do the populists have a point? Robert Tracinski takes a deep dive.

Evangelicals, power, sinners, politicians, and “grace.” Depending on the politician, your mileage may vary.

Tim Miller joins THE CIRCUS. If you’re a Showtime subscriber, here is his episode.

Menendez puts the freeze on Riydah. Will be interesting to see how the House of Saud responds.

