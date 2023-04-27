Will and Mona will join JVL tonight to discuss a wild week in politics: Biden is running, Tucker is out at Fox News, and the GOP “grown-ups” are again coalescing around Trump—plus the weird intersection between the white nationalist right and the progressive left criticisms of the "uniparty." Thursday Night Bulwark will start at 8:00 p.m. ET.

