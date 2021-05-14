The Racist Roots of the Anti-Immigration Tanton Network

Leading The Bulwark…

MARIO H. LOPEZ: Shouting the quiet part to anyone who will listen.

On today's Bulwark podcast, Bill Kristol joins Charlie Sykes to discuss the rise of Elise Stefanik and the pure opposition right and why it's unhealthy, the latest with mask mandates, and the growing conflict between Israel and Palestine.

A.B. Stoddard returns to talk about hope for reducing our political dysfunction. Group also addresses the birth dearth and Liz Cheney's fate.

CHARLIE SYKES: Plus, Liz Cheney does FOX.

JVL: DarkSide, optimal criming, and the future of podcasts.

Finally, some good news.

On this week’s TNB, Charlie Sykes, Sarah Longwell, Bill Kristol, and Tim Miller discuss Liz Cheney’s ouster, the current status of the Bush family, whose former GOP colleagues have been the biggest disappointment, the 2022 midterms, and whether Kevin McCarthy has any idea what he’s doing.

SONNY BUNCH: 'Those Who Wish Me Dead,' in theaters and on HBO Max

Happy Friday! Things are not happy at the Swift household, where the area twins are in a post-nap breakdown.

I was slated to join #TeamBosch with my new dishwasher today, but some plumbing work still needs to be done. So my dishwasher-free lifestyle continues.

Larry Friedlander, mad genius. A look at the founder of Reason magazine. One of the few publications I think are worth paying for.

Room rater. Of course Will Leitch would get a 9/10. I got a 6 and I am proud of it. I am not going to put a plant in a windowless office because I am not a monster. Be sure to buy and read his new book, How Lucky. It’s next on my reading list.

Rep. Greene is The Joker. As Andrew Kaczynski from CNN reports, the Congresswoman from Georgia had a weird hobby of harassing her future colleagues before she, regrettably, was elected.

Fools and their money are soon parted. Imagine paying $150 for a commemorative book celebrating that former guy’s term in office. It’s the Live. Laugh. Love of right wing grifterism.

Would you climb to the top of a mountain for internet? Because in Pakistan, people do.

That’s it for me for today. We’ll see you back here on Monday. Have a great, safe weekend. Drop me a line if you wish: swift@thebulwark.com.

