The Real Point of the Arizona Audit

Amanda Carpenter on the big show.

Jim Swift
4 hr ago

Leading The Bulwark…

Featured Image

The Real Point of the Arizona Audit

AMANDA CARPENTER: It’s all a big show.

🎧 On the Pods… 🎧

Denver Riggleman on Our Pandemic of Conspiracy Theories

On today's podcast, Denver Riggleman and Charlie Sykes discuss this weekend's CPAC, and the power of conspiracy theories about vaccines and stolen elections.

Behind the log pile (Season 3, Episodes 11 & 12)

It’s the season 3 finale! Sarah and Ben discuss Season 3, Episodes 11 & 12.

For Bulwark+ Members… 🔐

MORNING SHOTS: Jesus, Guns, COVID Denialism 🔓

CHARLIE SYKES: CPAC was a weekend of Deplorable Mad Libs

THE TRIAD: Should We Blame the Demagogues or the People? 🔐

JVL on the chicken and egg question of American politics..

WEEKEND SHOTS: The Big Lie is Spreading 🔓

NEWSLETTER OF NEWSLETTERS: The Internet Keeps Screwing Middle-Class Workers 🔓

From The Bulwark Aggregator…

In Today's Bulwark...

Featured Image

Who’s Actually Responsible for the “Culture War”?

TIM MILLER: Is it really the liberals?

🚨OVERTIME 🚨

The big lie morphs to find a new election… That hasn’t even occurred.

Twitter avatar for @AndrewSolenderAndrew Solender @AndrewSolender
Trump setting the stage to claim fraud in the Virginia governor's race in a statement casting GOP candidate Glenn Youngkin favorably in comparison with 2017 candidate Ed Gillespie. Image

July 12th 2021

59 Retweets

Meet Charlie Kirk’s shadow advisor…

Twitter avatar for @nickmartinNick Martin @nickmartin
1. NEW: I’d like to introduce you to Rip McIntosh. He serves as an advisor to the massive pro-Trump organization Turning Point USA. He also operates a wildly racist email newsletter. A thread. 👇 informant.news/p/rip-mcintosh… Rip McIntosh is seen wearing a plaid golf cap, glasses, and a yellow shirt. He's holding up a glass of red wine. Snow-covered mountains appear behind him in the background.

July 12th 2021

364 Retweets

Read the whole thing.

Save the Guggenheim Westie! Of course, as the proud owner of a Westie, I am biased. But a fascinating look at some dog art. Remember, God loves a terrier. (God loves all dogs.)

RIP Doug Mataconis. One of the bloggers I’ve been following since blogs became a thing passed away. This comes as a bit of a shock to his readers, as Doug was a very private guy, I’m told, but I will miss his observations. He was one of those people you wanted to meet and expected some day you might, but now, never will.

What the hell happened to T-PAW?

Twitter avatar for @therecountThe Recount @therecount
Former MN Gov. Tim Pawlenty (R) defends CPAC's embrace of far-right, anti-government militia members: “Well, I bet if I went to any number of leftist gatherings, I could find a bunch of goofballs as well.” @brikeilarcnn: "Do you know of any?" Image

July 12th 2021

380 Retweets

Wistful for War: The Flawed Nostalgia of the Steel Playground Slide… Writing at Ordinary Times, John David Duke Jr. destroys the mistaken nostalgia for parts of playgrounds past.

Christian Yelich was out. I’m sorry, Brewers fans. This was the correct call.

This however… is garbage umpiring.

Twitter avatar for @RobFontenotRob Fontenot @RobFontenot
Look at this garbage ump @astros #ForTheH Image

July 11th 2021

8 Retweets

A good rule of thumb…

Twitter avatar for @JimSwiftDCJim Swift @JimSwiftDC
People who want to be on reality television are psychopaths. ‘Survivor’ Contestant Worked as Undercover ‘Honey Pot’ Targeting Dems“It took a toll on my mental health. It made me less trusting of people,” said one man tricked by Anna Khait, a one-time “Survivor” contestant working for Project Veritas.thedailybeast.com

July 11th 2021

6 Retweets

Comic of the day…

Twitter avatar for @JimSwiftDCJim Swift @JimSwiftDC
Non Sequitur for July 11, 2021 | GoComics.com gocomics.com/nonsequitur/20… via @gocomicsNon Sequitur by Wiley Miller for July 11, 2021 | GoComics.comJuly 11, 2021gocomics.com

July 11th 2021

3 Retweets

