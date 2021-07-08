The Real Voting Rights Threat Is Nullification, Not Access

Leading The Bulwark…

LINDA CHAVEZ: To protect voting rights, we need to acknowledge how much the country has changed since the Voting Rights Act.

🎧 On the Pods… 🎧

On today's podcast Matt Lewis and Charlie Sykes discuss the right's anti-vaxxer push, Ashli Babbitt as martyr, the Democrats' crime problem, and J.D. Vance's taste for self-humiliation.

SONNY BUNCH: Is Vin Diesel a star?

For Bulwark+ Members… 🔐

MORNING SHOTS: The Right Learns To Love Big Brother 🔐

CHARLIE SYKIES on the GETTR FUBAR.

JVL on why Trump’s lawsuits aren’t legal vehicles, but political ones.

Republicans have their next culture war.

From The Bulwark Aggregator…

In Today’s Bulwark...

SONNY BUNCH: Why ‘The Hunt’ remains superior to the ‘Purge’ franchise.

JIM SWIFT: The complicated reality behind a story going viral in conservative media.

TIM MILLER: Jason Miller pitched a free-speech utopia. He got a moderation nightmare.

🚨OVERTIME 🚨

HAPPY THURSDAY! A quick reminder: There is no TNB tonight. We’ll be back next week. Turns out the short work week can, indeed, sneak up on you.

The severe consequences need to be issued by voters…

Your feel good story of the day. Meet Ryan Dant. I came across Ryan’s story from a former Congressional colleague who attended his wedding recently. Ryan was not expected to live long enough to get married, and his story is damn inspiring.

I do not want to spoil any of it for you, but the story is moving as hell. I’ve never met Ryan, or his now-bride, but I was happy to donate to their honeymoon fund. Perhaps you might be inclined to do so, too.

D.C. real estate is out of control…

Virginia’s GOP candidate for Gov. is awfully silent on abortion… Here’s why:

That’s it for me for today. We’ll see you back here tomorrow. Tech support questions? Email support@substack.com. Questions for me? Drop me a line: swift@thebulwark.com

—30—

