The Real Voting Rights Threat Is Nullification, Not Access
Linda Chavez argues: To protect voting rights, we need to acknowledge how much the country has changed since the Voting Rights Act.
The Real Voting Rights Threat Is Nullification, Not Access
LINDA CHAVEZ: To protect voting rights, we need to acknowledge how much the country has changed since the Voting Rights Act.
Matt Lewis: Why J.D. Vance is the Avatar of GOP Corruption
On today's podcast Matt Lewis and Charlie Sykes discuss the right's anti-vaxxer push, Ashli Babbitt as martyr, the Democrats' crime problem, and J.D. Vance's taste for self-humiliation.
BGTH: Richard Rushfield on the Latest Hollywood News
SONNY BUNCH: Is Vin Diesel a star?
MORNING SHOTS: The Right Learns To Love Big Brother 🔐
CHARLIE SYKIES on the GETTR FUBAR.
THE TRIAD: 5-D Chess? 🔐
JVL on why Trump’s lawsuits aren’t legal vehicles, but political ones.
TNL: Anti-Anti-Anti-Vaxx 🔐
Republicans have their next culture war.
To ‘Purge’ or to ‘Hunt,’ That Is the Question
SONNY BUNCH: Why ‘The Hunt’ remains superior to the ‘Purge’ franchise.
Ohio School Forcefully Rejects Claims That It Teaches Critical Race Theory
JIM SWIFT: The complicated reality behind a story going viral in conservative media.
Gettr by the Pu$$y
TIM MILLER: Jason Miller pitched a free-speech utopia. He got a moderation nightmare.
HAPPY THURSDAY! A quick reminder: There is no TNB tonight. We’ll be back next week. Turns out the short work week can, indeed, sneak up on you.
The severe consequences need to be issued by voters…
Lauren Windsor @lawindsorEXCLUSIVE--> GOP Rep Ken Buck: Google changed its algorithm "to disadvantage Donald Trump and to advantage Joe Biden... they chose the winner," moving an estimated 15 million votes ...Btw, Buck is the ranking member on the committee leading the antitrust fight on Big Tech 😬 https://t.co/oBzCDm39oX
Your feel good story of the day. Meet Ryan Dant. I came across Ryan’s story from a former Congressional colleague who attended his wedding recently. Ryan was not expected to live long enough to get married, and his story is damn inspiring.
I do not want to spoil any of it for you, but the story is moving as hell. I’ve never met Ryan, or his now-bride, but I was happy to donate to their honeymoon fund. Perhaps you might be inclined to do so, too.
D.C. real estate is out of control…
Virginia’s GOP candidate for Gov. is awfully silent on abortion… Here’s why:
Tech support questions? Email support@substack.com. Questions for me? Drop me a line: swift@thebulwark.com
