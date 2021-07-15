The Republican Party’s Motivated Reasoning

Chris Deaton on persuasion when people don't want to listen.

Jim Swift
CHRIS DEATON: How do you persuade people who won’t believe anything except for what they want to hear?

Tim Miller: It Was Worse Than We Thought

Tim and Charlie Sykes discuss new reports about the military's fear of a Trumpist Coup; the Bucks' playoff run; Olivia Rodrigo's White House visit; and why we should care about Ethiopia.

BGTH: Ryan Faughnder on How Valuable You Are

(To streaming companies.)

MORNING SHOTS: Secession, Coups, Lies, and Grift 🔐

THE TRIAD: Ross Douthat's Populist Dream World 🔓

JVL: True nationalist populism has never been tried!

Not My Party: What’s Going on in Ethiopia (And Why You Should Care)

TIM MILLER: The world seems indifferent to the war, famine, and ethnic cleansing in Ethiopia. The United States shouldn't be.

What’s Missing from Biden’s Antitrust Executive Order

BRIAN KAREM: “Rather than competing for consumers,” big companies “are consuming their competitors.”

The Loki Finale and the MCU’s Glorious Purpose

SONNY BUNCH: On the trickster god’s cosmic penance.

Texas’s Voting Restrictions Are a Multi-Level Grift

OLIVIA TROYE: It's not about “election integrity”—here’s how you can tell.

Inflation, cars, and chips. An interesting read at the NY Times. We rented a minivan a few weeks back for our family trip to Columbus and St. Louis, and the cost to rent for 10 days was literally 1/10th of its MSRP. We were lucky to get a family discount because a relative works for a rental car company, but that is just a glimpse into how insane things are. People are renting U-Hauls in Hawaii instead of cars. It’s nuts.

Instant Classic…

Twitter avatar for @Young_Ladwig23A.J. Ladwig @Young_Ladwig23
When @Greene21Riley goes deep and you need to get your sunglasses on quick to see it 😎 @erie_seawolves @MiLB Image

July 14th 2021

950 Retweets

Shot / Chaser / Chaser

Twitter avatar for @PhilipWegmannPhilip Melanchthon Wegmann @PhilipWegmann
.@PressSec: "Communism is a failed ideology, and we certainly believe that it has failed the people of Cuba. They deserve freedom."

July 15th 2021

336 Retweets
Twitter avatar for @redsteezeStephen L. Miller @redsteeze
@PhilipWegmann @PressSec Going to need video of this to believe it. Thanks.

July 15th 2021

5 Retweets
Twitter avatar for @kathrynw5Kathryn Watson @kathrynw5
BIDEN: "Communism is a failed system. A universally failed system. And I don't see socialism as a very useful substitute, but that's another story." (In response to a Q from our very own @stevenportnoy.)

July 15th 2021

6 Retweets

It’s like they’re good at staying consistent on messaging or something. Is this competency?

Inside the White House Press Corps.

Check out Brian Karem, frequent Bulwark contributor’s new video blog.

