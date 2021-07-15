The Republican Party’s Motivated Reasoning
Chris Deaton on persuasion when people don't want to listen.
The Republican Party’s Motivated Reasoning
CHRIS DEATON: How do you persuade people who won’t believe anything except for what they want to hear?
Tim Miller: It Was Worse Than We Thought
Tim and Charlie Sykes discuss new reports about the military's fear of a Trumpist Coup; the Bucks' playoff run; Olivia Rodrigo's White House visit; and why we should care about Ethiopia.
BGTH: Ryan Faughnder on How Valuable You Are
(To streaming companies.)
MORNING SHOTS: Secession, Coups, Lies, and Grift 🔐
THE TRIAD: Ross Douthat's Populist Dream World 🔓
JVL: True nationalist populism has never been tried!
Kremlin papers appear to show Putin’s plot to put Trump in White House – Luke Harding, Julian Borger and Dan Sabbagh, The Guardian
Trump Wishes He’d Lowered the Flag for Slain Rioter – Asawin Suebsaeng and Will Sommer, The Daily Beast
The Truth Behind the Amazon Mystery Seeds – Chris Heath, The Atlantic
‘If You Take to the Sea, You Will Not Come to the United States,’ Cuban Refugee DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Tells Other Cuban Refugees – Billy Binion, Reason
Activist Shareholders Score Wins on Election Spending After Riot – Andrew Ramonas and Lydia Beyoud, BloombergLaw
The future of work has arrived, and it’s messy. – Ben White and Eleanor Mueller, Politico
Biden discovers the limits of the bully pulpit – George E. Condon, Jr., National Journal
Not My Party: What’s Going on in Ethiopia (And Why You Should Care)
TIM MILLER: The world seems indifferent to the war, famine, and ethnic cleansing in Ethiopia. The United States shouldn't be.
What’s Missing from Biden’s Antitrust Executive Order
BRIAN KAREM: “Rather than competing for consumers,” big companies “are consuming their competitors.”
The Loki Finale and the MCU’s Glorious Purpose
SONNY BUNCH: On the trickster god’s cosmic penance.
Texas’s Voting Restrictions Are a Multi-Level Grift
OLIVIA TROYE: It's not about “election integrity”—here’s how you can tell.
Inflation, cars, and chips. An interesting read at the NY Times. We rented a minivan a few weeks back for our family trip to Columbus and St. Louis, and the cost to rent for 10 days was literally 1/10th of its MSRP. We were lucky to get a family discount because a relative works for a rental car company, but that is just a glimpse into how insane things are. People are renting U-Hauls in Hawaii instead of cars. It’s nuts.
