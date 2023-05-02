Recently in The Bulwark:

You can support The Bulwark by subscribing to Bulwark+ or just by sharing this newsletter with someone you think would value it.

Join now

Republicans are often accused of not having a clear sense of direction. Not true: They have lots of them. Day by day, week by week, the party faithful are churning out a slew of ideas. They are just not necessarily (or even frequently) good ones. Let’s look at some recent examples of things the party faithful want to do…

READ THE REST.

Join now

🎥 PODCASTS AND VIDEOS 🎧

Bulwark+ members can listen to an ad-free version of these podcasts on the player of their choice. Learn more at Bulwark+ Podcast FAQ .

Join now

According to the late physicist Stephen Hawking, whom no one ever accused of being a dunce, our past is mostly “the history of stupidity.” That may or may not be a true claim. But the actions of Jack Teixeira, the Air National Guardsman who allegedly leaked a stupendous array of American governmental and military secrets, would appear to corroborate Hawking’s judgment. The 21-year-old airman—now under arrest on charges of violating two laws that protect sensitive information, one of them being the Espionage Act—was not acting as a foreign agent, seeking to provide succor to an American adversary either for pay or out of ideological conviction. Nor was he a whistleblower, acting to bring malfeasance to light. He evidently had no higher purpose than to impress a group of teenage gamers in a chat group on the social platform Discord. Stupidity squared.

READ THE REST.

Join now

🚨OVERTIME🚨

Happy Tuesday! Hockey may be over for me since the Blues are out, but make no mistake: Good hockey is being played. Also, this is why you stay until the end of the game.

More FOX Leaks… Including an O’Reillyesque WE’LL DO IT LIVE! (And some insults to his audience.)

Welcome to Substack, Justin Amash! I didn’t always agree with him when he was in office, but so far as members go, he was the Gold Standard. (YSWIDT?) This guy would explain every vote he cast to his constituents, and you can learn a lot from him! Go sign up.

An Anti-Trans Doctor Group… Leaked 10,000 Confidential Files accidentally left on open Google Drive.

RIP Gordon Lightfoot… The Canadian singer was 84. Enjoy some Early Morning Rain. He once told an interviewer: "I never heard a cover of one of my songs that I didn't like."

VICE on the verge… Another media bankruptcy looms.

Biden pisses off Menendez… As a Trump-era policy comes to a close, Biden sends troops to the border.

The DeSantis slide… America loves a comeback story, but will 30 points behind be possible?

How DeSantis… Handed Disney a potent weapon. (Whoops!)

Disney boycotts… Are nothing new. Except when they are, writes Berny Belvedere at Arc.

The return of DiFi? Senate Dems are hopeful the California senator will help solve their confirmation woes.

Why? Matt Labash asks: Why are we here, why do we shrink God down to size, and why do so many religious people fail their religion?

A 1,725 person House? No thank you.

Meanwhile, in Texas… Republicans have singled out Harris County and are pushing a bill to eliminate its elections administrator. The bill is being pushed by election denying weirdo Briscoe Cain, who looks, sounds, and is named like a caricature of a cartoon political villain in Texas.

The case for… lying down for Trump? Chris Stirewalt of AEI explains the, er, logic behind the cowardice.

Your audio moment of Zen… Listener/reader Keith C. sends along this podcast from across the pond about Biden’s visit to Ireland. If you don’t have time for the whole thing, this one clip’ll suffice.

Tech support questions? Email members@thebulwark.com. Questions for me? Respond to this message.

—30—

Join now

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.